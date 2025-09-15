Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

Rikard
8d

The hardest thing about playing/GMing Elven characters in my 40 years of experience has been the different perspective that not really aging gives (inflicts?) on someone.

My old group solved it, for simplicity's sake, by ruling that only young Elves leave home to go out and see the world for a while, be it days or decades.

Otherwise, stuff like defending the homelands or getting food and creating art is pretty much human activities anyway.

Alternatively, one could also opt for the truly alien Elven perspective as with firstborn Eldar in Tolkien's work: "You mortals, thinking that the birth of your great-grandfather was a long time ago. What is time, really? I remember Cuiviénen under the stars, before the Sun rose for the first day."

Though that schtick gets tired real fast in a player-group.

A different set of priorities for the character is a great help, like a personal quest to try all the different kinds of teas/herbal brews that can be found throughout the lands and realms, or mastering to the point of absurdity some craft or art or something:

"Hey Malvori, you spellsinging son of an Elf! How about some support here, them Orcs are pouring out of the cave-mouth like Gunther spews ale after a night of binging!"

"Now now friend Orlok, you ought to remember by now that my sole purpose with this excursion among you primitives is to perfect the magic making crops bloom without robbing the soil of its life-force. Vulgar carnival-esque display of hedge-magicking like flinging about the elemental forces I leave to low-class trash like enchanters or . . . >theatrical shudder< sorcerors."

Cue the other players pelting the Elf-player with cushions.

Ah, memories!

JD Sauvage
8d

I appreciate the focus on Tolkein style Eldar, as those are the ones that everyone wants to play.

Leave the Poul Anderson soulless, amoral, child stealers for monster encounters.

