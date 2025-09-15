I know that most of you subscribe to the Tree of Woe for my non-fiction philosophical, political, and economic writing. That said, there is some overlap with my fiction and game writing, and the latter ultimately supports the household. These are dark times and man cannot and should not live on woe alone! Therefore I will permit myself to briefly trouble you with the news that I’ve just launched a new crowdfunding project called Before All Others: The Cyclopedia of Elven Civilization, over at Kickstarter.

Before All Others is the companion volume to my earlier sourcebook By This Axe: The Cyclopedia of Dwarven Civilization™ and the latest addition to my line of critically acclaimed ACKS II™ rulebooks. It’s a 208-page full-color sourcebook highlighting the high and noble race of elves. You can watch the trailer here:

Should you spend the time to check out this book? Maybe. The Cyclopedia of Elven Civilization was written for three groups of people:

Gamemasters who are creating and running fantasy role-playing game campaigns who would like to add more depth, variety, and verisimilitude to their elves. If you’ve thought to yourself, “if only I better understood how elven forests have been subtly molded over centuries into fruitful orchards that yield more calories per acre than wheat fields, I could more easily simulate Mirkwood,” this book is for you.

Players who are participating in a fantasy role-playing game campaign who would like to test out some new character classes and gameplay experiences. If you find yourself saying, “I wonder what it would be like to play an elven arborist who leads a squadron of elk-mounted archers while riding on an animated tree,” then this book is for you, too.

Gamers who just really love elves. If you greet your co-workers by saying “mae govannen" when you head into the office, if you do Pilates five days per week to maintain a lissome but surprisingly strong build, if you've read The Lord of the Rings in the original Sindarin, if you sold your Manhattan condo to live in a three-story treehouse, if you talk to animals in their native tongue, if you feel simultaneously young at heart yet utterly world weary -- then this book is for you above all!

But there is one other group who might take interest:

Readers who, in their youth, enjoyed Dungeons & Dragons and have thought they might enjoy once again pursuing a hobby they can play in person with friends, away from the screens that dominate our lives, perhaps by sharing that hobby with their children of sufficient age, intelligence and creativity to master complex rules and enjoy building worlds and telling stories.

Now, it is most likely the case that you, my woeful reader, do not fit into any of these categories, and that’s all right. I’m grateful for your readership of my non-fiction work even if you do not embrace my predilection for pointy-eared paladins and polyhedral pastimes. But if you do, I would delight in having your support on this project of escapist fantasy. You can find the crowdfunding campaign here.

Fantasy is escapist, and that is its glory. If a soldier is imprisoned by the enemy, don't we consider it his duty to escape?. . .If we value the freedom of mind and soul, if we're partisans of liberty, then it's our plain duty to escape, and to take as many people with us as we can! - J.R.R. Tolkien