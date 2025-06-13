Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
patrick.net/memes's avatar
patrick.net/memes
4d

Bitcoin is wasteful to mine and ultimately could simply disappear one day if someone figures out a way to reverse the hash function it depends on.

We should go back to using pure silver by WEIGHT (never "dollars" or "rubles" or anything but grams or ounces).

Banks should either charge a fee for storage of physical silver, or require the depositor to participate in lending risk in return for interest.

Payments via promises of silver (credit cards, checks) should simply be an instruction for two banks to change ownership of a certain amount of silver metal.

Or perhaps the real role for the blockchain is as a public record of that change in ownership, with unique serial numbers on every silver coin or weight.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Peter Petrosino's avatar
Peter Petrosino
3d

This smells of sophistry. While doing an admirable job of delineating the desirable characteristics of sound money, it is, at best, misguided to advocate for Bitcoin. Do you expect people to jump on board with a digital, not physical, currency created by a mysteriously anonymous figure, a digital construct that has miraculously been left unscathed by the many assaults on other digital currencies, that is mentioned off-handedly by government officials as a potential future vehicle for them, and that relies on the magical blockchain encryption that data indicates has already been compromised? It is a shame to have laid out such a wonderful framework for sound money, only to reach such a flawed conclusion.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Contemplations on the Tree of Woe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture