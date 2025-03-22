On February 15th, President Trump posted a famous quote to the top of his Truth Social feed. “He who saves his Country does not violate any Law.”

The quote is actually an English translation of a French maxim, “Qui sauve la patrie ne viole aucune loi,” commonly attributed to Napoleon Bonaparte. Whether the Emperor of France ever uttered those exact words, they certainly were Napoleonic in flavor. Napoleon was not just a man of bold action - he was a scion of the French Enlightenment, a man who felt compelled in his exile to philosophically justify his actions to posterity.

Consider the events of 13 Vendémiaire (October 1795). France’s new Directory government, facing a dangerous royalist uprising in Paris, called on the then 27-year old general Napoleon Bonaparte to put down the rebellion. As thousands of armed insurgents converged on the National Convention, Napoleon fired “a whiff of grapeshot” into the crowd. Hundreds were killed and wounded by the fifteen-minute barrage. The rebellion was crushed and Napoleon was hailed as the savior of the Directory. Royalist critics sneeringly nicknamed him “General Vendémiaire” for the Republican month of the incident and called him a butcher of civilians. Napoleon, however, embraced the title as an honor. He later claimed it as “mon premier titre de gloire” – “my first title of glory” – because he had preserved the Revolution. Years afterward, while in exile, Napoleon remained unapologetic about dispersing the crowd with cannon. He maintained that France had been in peril and that his duty was to the Republic: “I found the Constitution half-destroyed and could not save liberty by any other means.”

Four years later, on 18 Brumaire (9 November) 1799, Napoleon orchestrated a a coup d’état against the very Directory he had once saved. The newly-declared First Consul of the French Republic issued a public proclamation. “Citoyens, la Révolution est fixée aux principes qui l’ont commencée; elle est finie.” “Citizens, the Revolution is now established on the principles that began it; it is finished.”​ His takeover had fulfilled the Revolution’s mission. Napoleon had enacted, not a coup against the Revolution, but a coup for it. By his success, the original goals of the French Revolution had been secured (or so he claimed). In Napoleon’s view, France needed strong, unified leadership to avert collapse: “I believe it my duty to accept command… for the national glory acquired at the cost of [our soldiers’] blood,” he wrote.

After five years as First Consul, Napoleon took the dramatic step of converting the Republic into an Empire. In May 1804, responding to a plot against his life and pressure from allies in the government, the Senate petitioned Napoleon to assume the title of Emperor. A plebiscite overwhelmingly approved the change. On December 2, 1804, in a lavish ceremony at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, Napoleon crowned himself Emperor Napoleon I. In his message to the French Senate, Napoleon justified his coronation as the only means to institutionalize the Revolution, making sure that its gains would be permanently safeguarded against royalist treachery and revolutionary chaos by a stable Bonaparte dynasty. “For the good of the country, we must above all instill confidence in the present and security in the future,” he explained.

Even in exile on St. Helena, Napoleon continued to insist that he had always acted for the benefit of France, not himself. “Everything I did, I did for France’s greatness. Can that be a sin?” he wrote in his memoirs. True, he had been ruthless in seizing power — but Europe was in turmoil, and only a figure of his caliber could lead France. “They wanted me to be another Washington,” he told British visitors, “but Washington’s task was easy – he built a new nation across the ocean. I had crowned heads arrayed against me and the tumult of an old world to contain… I would have loved to enjoy private life and the quiet of a constitutional reign, but fate placed me amid incessant crises… Britain made me an Emperor against my will by refusing to make peace when I was First Consul.”

