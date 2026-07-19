Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

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Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Jul 19

Pater don’t worry, the DOOM, despair, & defeat shall continue to cometh… finish your move & take care of your health in the meantime! 😘😍🥰❤️

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Enon's avatar
Enon
Jul 19

To get away from the heat and humidity? 🫠😅🤠

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