

Hey folks! I’m in the middle of moving from Durham, NC to Houston, TX. Moving a household across the country after 20 years is a Herculean task.

Layer in my ongoing obligations to crowdfunding projects and some lingering health problems, and it adds up to too much. I’m having a hard time even finding the time to monitor current affairs, let alone offer insightful commentary on them.

Therefore I’m climbing off the Tree of Woe for a bit. Billing has been paused for now, so no one will be charged during my absence. I might make some sporadic posts and irregular updates here and there, but don’t expect a lot of posts until I’m re-settled, re-calibrated, and re-juvenated.

In the meantime, I wish everyone the best - there’s still plenty of woe to contemplate!