Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fabius Minarchus's avatar
Fabius Minarchus
7d

Somebody needs to wake up and realize that we need to raise taxes. We are way to the left of the Laffer Curve for many people who have money to pay and frankly deserve to pay. Trump's tariffs are nice, but I wish he set the baseline at 30%, which approximates what we tax things made here.

I've been working on a series of ideas for raising revenue, including a cute trick for long term capital gains which would allow us to go back towards the income tax as a surcharge for the truly rich with the masses paying tariffs and excises.

https://rulesforreactionaries.substack.com/p/rule-10-tax-thine-enemies

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
Roger Alexander's avatar
Roger Alexander
6d

Very interesting commentary and hard to disagree. One thing I have not seen anyone follow up on is the efforts of Elon Musk and DOGE to cut federal expenditures. Their efforts appeared to identify lots of areas waste and potential fraud in which to cut expenditures, but there hasn’t seemed to be any follow through or an accounting of actual expenditures cut due to their efforts. As an example, DOGE made a big deal about all of the people over 100 yrs old that were still on Social Security, but no one has reported if any of those people were actually dead and still receiving SS payments or if it was just a “clerical error” that needed to be cleaned up. Also, did DOGE effort disappear when Elon left, or is still ongoing? If we expect the government to ever reduce expenditures, then we need DOGE or something similar to identify where our money is actually being spent and hold people accountable.

Final comment - it’s amusing that people get distracted by something like the “Epstein files” when an investigation into the fraud & corruption involved in our government funneling tax dollars through NGOs for stupid shit would mostly likely shine a bright light on some of the biggest cockroaches in our government! Instead of focusing on raising taxes, CUT WASTEFUL SPENDING!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Contemplations on the Tree of Woe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture