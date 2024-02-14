Share this postHappy Valentine's Daytreeofwoe.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherHappy Valentine's DayThere Will Be No Woe TodayFeb 14, 20243Share this postHappy Valentine's Daytreeofwoe.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1ShareThe vultures have released the Contemplator on the Tree of Woe to enjoy Valentine’s Day with his wife. Accordingly, there will be no woe this week!3Share this postHappy Valentine's Daytreeofwoe.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther1Share
Happy Valentine's Day
حَدَّثَنَا هِشَامُ بْنُ عَمَّارٍ، حَدَّثَنَا صَدَقَةُ بْنُ خَالِدٍ، حَدَّثَنَا عُثْمَانُ بْنُ أَبِي الْعَاتِكَةِ، عَنْ عَلِيِّ بْنِ يَزِيدَ، عَنِ الْقَاسِمِ، عَنْ أَبِي أُمَامَةَ، عَنِ النَّبِيِّ ـ صلى الله عليه وسلم ـ أَنَّهُ كَانَ يَقُولُ " مَا اسْتَفَادَ الْمُؤْمِنُ بَعْدَ تَقْوَى اللَّهِ خَيْرًا لَهُ مِنْ زَوْجَةٍ صَالِحَةٍ إِنْ أَمَرَهَا أَطَاعَتْهُ وَإِنْ نَظَرَ إِلَيْهَا سَرَّتْهُ وَإِنْ أَقْسَمَ عَلَيْهَا أَبَرَّتْهُ وَإِنْ غَابَ عَنْهَا نَصَحَتْهُ فِي نَفْسِهَا وَمَالِهِ " .
It was narrated from Abu Umamah that: the Prophet used to say: “Nothing is of more benefit to the believer after Taqwa of Allah than a righteous wife whom, if he commands her she obeys him, if he looks at her he is pleased, if he swears an oath concerning her she fulfills it, and when he is away from her she is sincere towards him with regard to herself and his wealth.”
Sunan Ibn Majah 1857
https://sunnah.com/ibnmajah:1857