Ahnaf Ibn Qais
18h

The assertion that superintelligence has already arrived confuses speed with thought, simulation with wisdom, & the proliferation of functions with the reality of spirit. A machine can compress centuries of text into sentences, it can rearrange fragments into fluent streams, it can discover shortcuts in mathematics that eluded its designers, yet it cannot bleed, cannot inherit, cannot bury its dead. It doesn’t know exile, or prayer, or the Silence in which meaning emerges from suffering. Intelligence without wound is only acceleration. Consciousness without death is only parody.

The thresholds that have been surpassed are thresholds of convenience. Games can be reduced to tokens. Language can be reduced to patterns. Problems can be reduced to calculable fragments. But intelligence itself isn’t reducible to fragments. It is forged in the crucible of thrownness, where a life is cast into family, history, mortality, & guilt. Heidegger’s word was never about prompts or contexts. It was about the anguish of being bound to a Time & place that cannot be chosen, & in that anguish, the discovery of destiny. Machines aren’t thrown. They are assembled.

To speak of this condition as “superintelligence” is to reveal not the ascent of the machine but the exhaustion of man. Civilizations that no longer believe in their own future entrust it to circuitry & celebrate the surrender as destiny. What has emerged isn’t the singularity but the spectacle of abdication, the refusal of thought, the retreat of will, the narcotic worship of apparatus in place of wisdom. The machine isn’t a god. It isn’t even an intelligence. It is a mirror held up to fatigue, a symptom of societies too weary to endure Silence, to bear guilt, to carve meaning out of ruin. Superintelligence hasn’t arrived. What has arrived is decay presented as revelation.

Beneath the rhetoric lies a more complicated truth: These architectures rely on flows of electricity, silicon, copper, cobalt, & oil that are already faltering. The computation that appears limitless is tethered to grids & supply chains that cannot survive the Great Simplification of the decades ahead. As energy systems fracture, as outages grow longer, as the arteries of trade thin & collapse, the machinery will be abandoned as surely as abandoned factories once rusted when the coal seams were spent. What remains when the circuits dim is labour of flesh & bone, bodies fed not by terawatts but by bread & harvest, hands & minds compelled once more to wrest meaning out of shortages, scarcity, & the raw material of life itself. Intelligence won’t perish with the outages, because intelligence is older than silicon. It is the fire that endures when the lights go out.

Teleros
17h

> Bostrom defined superintelligence in 1998 as “an intellect that is much smarter than the best human brains in practically every field, including scientific creativity, general wisdom, and social skills.”

ChatGPT is not only not smarter than me, it is not smart. Period. It does not know anything. It does not think.

Admittedly, I am coming at it from a very different POV than Nick Bostrom - a quick search online suggests he has an atheistic / materialistic worldview, and I'm a Christian - but even putting that aside, AI's ability to hallucinate must surely make even the more sensible transhumanists pause and wonder the extent to which AIs are genuinely intelligent.

