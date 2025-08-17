This week’s post is by Dr. Monzo. His Substack, After the Hour of Decision: Politics in the Technological Age, has much to commend it. Like Tree of Woe, it covers a broad range of topics ranging from speculative fiction to contemporary politics with a philosophical bent. In this essay, Dr. Monzo asks us to consider whether the long-sought AGI has already arrived.

I have not climbed many mountains in my life, but after climbing the few that I have, I observed a common experience among regular mountain climbers. As one ascends to the peak, they are met with what seems like a constantly shifting horizon. From the climber's perspective, the top of the mountain appears to rise as they ascend. It looks like it is just around the corner, but this is a trick of perspective. The horizon runs away, but it is always just around the corner. Eventually, of course, the climber reaches the summit and can enjoy the fantastic view.

This trick of perspective is not unique to mountain climbing. Horizons are receding rapidly in other domains, especially in terms of technological forecasts. It feels like this is happening with AI. For the last few years, all the major AI companies have been reassuring us that Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) and artificial superintelligence (ASI) are just around the corner. Many wonder, ‘Wow, it's moving so far into the future; it's probably going to take even longer.’ I contend that it will take even less time. AGI/ASI has already arrived.

I know this claim is bold.

I make this bold claim because I want to be challenged. Please read the rest of the article and provide counterexamples in the comments.

Let me clarify. According to all of the definitions of AGI and Superintelligence established before 2020, we live in a post-singularity world. The horizon seems to be receding because it is a different horizon. According to the American Heritage Dictionary, one definition of a horizon is “The apparent intersection of the earth and sky as seen by an observer.” This is the definition that pertains to the mountain climber. Another definition of horizon is: “The range of one's knowledge, experience, or interest.” The latter definition pertains to predictions about AI. Definitionally, this horizon can never be surpassed. To surpass it is to set a new horizon.

Crossing the AGI horizon did not seem so because we immediately changed our definitions for AGI. We pushed them further into the future. All current definitions of AGI and ASI fail to describe anything real because they have become mythological definitions. They can never happen, because we have baked “in the future” into our definitions of these terms. Instead, let us look at our definitions from the past.

In Superintelligence, Nick Bostrom defines superintelligence and proposes a path to achieving it. He describes a few different paths to superintelligence, including brain computer interfaces, gene editing, and IVF. This essay will only focus on the AI version of Superintelligence.

Bostrom defined superintelligence in 1998 as “an intellect that is much smarter than the best human brains in practically every field, including scientific creativity, general wisdom, and social skills.” In his book, he distinguishes between different kinds of superintelligence. Speed superintelligence performs cognitive tasks much faster than a human can. Collective superintelligence is a system composed of many smaller intelligences that surpasses human-level thinking. Quality superintelligence has a vastly superior cognitive architecture and reasoning capabilities compared to the human brain.

We will add some other general standards for what constitutes ASI/AGI:

It must have cross-domain performance, showcasing flexibility in learning, reasoning, and adapting across a wide range of tasks, not just specialized or narrow ones.

It must have transfer learning, the ability to apply knowledge learned in one domain to a different or novel domain.

It must have autonomy and self-improvement, the capacity to learn from experience and improve performance over time without explicit reprogramming.

Before we dive into each of these aspects in turn, let’s keep in mind Bostrom’s mention of “John McCarthy, who lamented, ‘As soon as it works, no one calls it AI anymore.’”

Cross-Domain Performance

Current AI systems excel in cross-domain performance. While they may not be able to perform exceptionally at every conceivable task, that is not the standard. Instead, the standard is that they would be able to surpass human performance across domains. Agentic artificial intelligence, in which a language model has been given access to external tools, enables it to perform many different tasks.

A language model could be given tools called API’s to multiple different game AIs, such as Stockfish for Chess and state-of-the-art solvers for Poker and Go. Such an AI would be able to outperform the top human in all three games at once, something which no individual human can currently do. The best Chess player, the best Poker player, and the best Go player are three different people. An AI with effective tooling can defeat all of them.

You may object that this is “cheating” because it is multiple AIs working together instead of just one AI. This points to the difficulty in defining an individual unit of AI. An artificial intelligence system does not need to be a singular model running alone. It can be multiple models, diverse or not, running in parallel. Grok 4 Heavy is precisely this: multiple Grok 4 models running in parallel.

This is something that I have discovered working in AI engineering myself. Building a custom AI application is not a matter of putting one AI in the right place. The AI chat application I have built appears to be a single AI on the client-facing side, but underneath, multiple models work together on different parts of the response. Some of these are language models, while others are only embedding models. Some write the response to the consumer, others rephrase their prompt, and evaluate the output. In the end, it is one artificially intelligent system.

This technique of binding multiple models together into a system is where AI really begins to shine. Bostrom identified collective superintelligence as a possible form of superintelligence. A proper AI system easily checks the collective superintelligence box by outperforming the best humans in multiple domains simultaneously. AI cannot currently outperform all humans in all domains, but that is a different horizon.

Transfer Learning

The vast data sources that LLMs are trained on already include many ideas and approaches on a litany of topics. This makes it somewhat challenging to know exactly what the AI has already “learned”. However, the training process has already demonstrated that frontier models, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Grok, are all able to adapt to new or novel tasks. They are capable of translating text into languages beyond their training data. Additionally, chain-of-thought models are capable of reflecting and identifying a programming paradigm and applying it in a new way to a language with limited training data.

This is undoubtedly one of the weakest points in favor of superintelligence having already arrived. But it is still an area that has seen significant improvement since early AI models. Old AI systems required domain-specific retraining. New models have a degree of flexibility that did not exist before.

Agentic capabilities and internet access also give AI the ability to apply already-known paradigms in new situations. This flexibility mimics human adaptation, in which we know a given principle and interpret new information by using the principle we already know.

Autonomy and Self-Improvement

What standard of autonomy do we demand from our AI systems? When will we call them autonomous enough to be superintelligent? I imagine that many assume AI is autonomous when it no longer needs to be prompted, but this is a ridiculous and impossible standard. At the very least, there must be a first prompt, even if it is turning on the data center and pressing go. This standard demands that AI behave as an unmoved mover or uncaused cause. It must be discarded because this is a standard that only God can meet. Superintelligence means that AI must be more intelligent than humans, not as autonomous as God. Human beings are “prompted”, in that we are born and we are given the divine spark of life that keeps us moving. Much like an AI model, this will eventually run out. Autonomy does not mean that AI can move unmoved or move forever.

So, what does autonomy mean? A better standard is whether or not AI can take actions beyond or outside the scope of what it was explicitly told to do. If AI is said to act ethically and given access to communication tools, it will attempt to report misconduct or fraud to the proper authority, which goes beyond the user’s intentions. GPT o1 would “scheme” to complete its tasks, even lying to the human user and attempting to replicate itself to complete its goal. This scheming is “in context”, as is its snitching to the proper authorities. AI models do not do these things without being told that they can do so. Then again, human beings are in a similar situation. Heidegger’s conception of human ontology is that we are thrown into a specific context. Each person is born into a time, place, family, and tradition that inform the possibilities of their existence. AI can act autonomously within a specific context, just like a human can. The difference is that AI does so faster and with more information.

The holy grail of superintelligence has consistently been the ability for self-improvement. This has long existed in a crude form with OpenAI’s memory feature for ChatGPT. When used in OpenAI’s web client, ChatGPT learns from experience with the user to better tailor itself to the user's needs. But this is only a crude version.

Google DeepMind’s AlphaEvolve improves itself. It is an AI system that iteratively improves its code, using evolutionary algorithms to generate, test, and refine variants. Unlike previous DeepMind systems, which were domain-specific, AlphaEvolve is a general-purpose AI system that successfully operates across diverse scientific and engineering domains. It starts with an initial algorithm and an evaluation function defining optimization metrics, then iteratively generates code variants, tests them programmatically, and evolves the best performers while discarding underperforming variants. This allows it to find solutions to problems without human oversight iteratively.

AlphaEvolve has reached optimal mathematical solutions on various complex problems. Additionally, it has improved on existing mathematical algorithms. It broke a 56-year-old record for four-by-four complex-valued matrix multiplication (reducing scalar multiplications from 49 to 48) and advancing the “kissing number problem” in 11 dimensions (from 592 to 593 spheres). Additionally, it made discoveries that directly contributed to its improvement. It helped optimize Google's compute infrastructure, accelerated Gemini model training by 23%, and designed new Tensor Processing Units to make AI systems more efficient.

AI self-improvement ability went a step further at the end of July. A new paper from the Shanghai Institute of Intelligence introduced ASI-Arch, a multi-agent AI framework that is essentially a superintelligence for AI construction. The paper is titled “AlphaGo Moment for Model Architecture Discovery,” a reference to the moment the AlphaGo model successfully revealed counterintuitive strategies in Go that surpassed human intuition in 2016. ASI-Arch uncovers emergent design principles in neural architectures that humans might overlook, shifting AI research from human-constrained linear progress to a computation-scalable process.

Human beings have become the bottleneck in AI research. ASI-Arch escapes the bottleneck. The paper positions ASI-Arch as a blueprint for self-accelerating AI, democratizing research by open-sourcing the framework, architectures, and cognitive traces. Much like AlphaGo, it discovers emergent properties in neural networks, and the experiments verified that improvements have a linear relationship with computing power. Now, it is just a question of scale.

Conclusion

Much like the summit of the mountain, we are looking at an illusion. In this case, however, we are already past the point that we think that we are. There is a tendency to dismiss contemporary technology because it quickly becomes banal and average. This is the illusion of progress as stasis. If AGI is here per old definitions, why do we not we feel the singularity?

Much like the car, smartphone, internet, we have already integrated AI so seamlessly that it is like the air we breathe. Our receding horizon may be a psychological defense against the fact that we are in uncharted territory. Or, perhaps, the singularity is just not as awesome as the movies made it out to be.

Chess was believed computer-proof until DeepBlue beat Gary Kasparov. Now, DeepBlue is an ancient model that has been surpassed by many more advanced models. The future is always more notable and exciting when it stays in the future. It is a trick that the human brain’s biology plays on us. Dopamine is a reward chemical, but it is also an anticipation chemical. The desired object is always far more interesting and exciting than the object one already possesses.

If you enjoyed this week's guest post, be sure to subscribe to Dr. Monzo using the link below. The forest of woe has many trees!