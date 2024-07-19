Hello everyone -

This is just a quick note to let you know that in 30 minutes I’ll be hosting my first-ever livestream on my YouTube channel. The topic of the livestream will be to discuss Ascendant: Star-Spangled Squadron II, which began crowdfunding yesterday and has reached $11,000 in its first 24 hours.

Ascendant: Star-Spangled Squadron is my foray into pop culture. It focuses on the exploits of the eponymous Star-Spangled Squadron, an American superhero force subordinate to the US Coast Guard. Those of you who have enjoyed my writing here on Tree of Woe will probably appreciate both the dry humor and the philosophical issues that are subtly explored in the Ascendant Universe.

Depending on what interests people, we’ll probably broaden the chat to discuss comic books, pop culture, hero myths, why I just had hastily re-draw one page of the comic, and more. In any case, if you’ve ever wanted to put a face to the Woe, I’ll be online. Hope to see you there!

To check out the livestream, visit my BackerKit page at 3:30PM ET:

You can also check it out via YouTube.