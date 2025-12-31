I was recently speaking with my friend GaryBrode, head of research firm Deep Knowledge Investing, about the state of the financial markets. “Are we returning to a world where gold and silver are money again?” I asked. “And why does Japan raising interest rates mean we are all doomed?….More doomed.” Gary mentioned that he’d written some briefings on these topics for his own subscribers and offered to share them here at the Tree of Woe for mine. Since he’s been a popular guest columnist several times in the past and his insights have always been well-received, I gratefully accepted the offer. Without further ado, I present his briefing!

Making Sense of the Markets Right Now

There’s been a lot in the news and on Fin-X lately about Japan, record gold prices, and skyrocketing silver. Here’s a quick summary of the situation(s).

Japan:

I was going to write a long explanation, and then realized I’ve covered this in detail in the past. The short version is Japan ran up a massive national debt of about 240% of GDP. They were able to do that because they kept real interest rates negative for a long time and for years, had negative nominal rates. If the cost of borrowing is free or negative, there’s no disincentive to overspend.

That was fine until the yen started plummeting against the dollar a few years ago. Japan is an economic powerhouse, but is also a small island nation that has to import a lot. A falling yen means an inflation problem, especially in energy which is usually priced in dollars. This left the Bank of Japan with a tough choice; either continue with existing policy and see the yen continue to fall and inflation continue to rise, or raise interest rates to protect the yen and in doing so, create a bigger budget deficit. That budget deficit can only be paid by cutting spending or printing more yen which leads back to the same inflation problem. Japan now is seeing record-high interest rates on its long-term debt.

There are trillions of dollars invested in the carry trade where investors shorted the yen at a low yield and bought US Treasuries with a higher yield. Some even bought US tech stocks which had huge returns. Hedge funds and institutions used leverage to increase their “carry trade” positions. As the yield on the Japanese government bonds increases, there is an incentive to unwind the carry trade. This would lead to selling of US Treasuries and equities. Japan has a problem that can easily become our problem.

I started talking and writing about this issue in 2022. For those of you who want more detail, here are a few helpful DKI links:

November 1, 2022: Mark Rossano and me talking on OpenExchange TV about the same thing: https://www.openexchange.tv/pro-insights/what-does-sovereign-debt-default-mean

October 26th, 2022: Explaining to DKI subscribers on this blog the coming Japanese sovereign debt default: https://deepknowledgeinvesting.com/sovereign-debt-defaults-japan-vs-the-bond-vigilantes-part-i/

October 27th, 2022: More detail on Japan vs the Bond Vigilantes: https://deepknowledgeinvesting.com/sovereign-debt-defaults-japan-vs-the-bond-vigilantes-part-ii/

November 24, 2022: Interviewed by Michael Gayed of the LeadLag Report on “The Japan Default Looms”:

Gold:

There’s been a lot of attention on gold’s incredible run. DKI started buying gold in 2020 around $1,500. A couple of years later, it hit all-time highs around $2k. Since then, the chart has gone parabolic with gold currently trading above $4,500. There are two related things happening here.

First, the US Congress has continued to overspend by trillions of dollars a year. This has been and will continue to be the case regardless of whether team red or team blue is in charge. The historical and correct definition of inflation is an expansion of the money supply. That’s what we have now and we’re all experiencing it as higher prices (or a reduction in the purchasing power of the dollar).

The government has chosen to fund its overspending through inflation. In the past, spending was financed through taxes which caused people to have hard conversations when sitting at their kitchen table to pay those taxes. A government that spent too much and delivered too little value would be voted out of office. Now, they just add more debt, increase the money supply, and blame everyone else like greedy corporations, Vladimir Putin, Covid supply line disruptions, and the boogeyman. (Should boogeyman be capitalized? Let me know if you have an opinion.) Americans experience a higher cost of living, but most don’t connect their growing financial discomfort with overspending out of Washington. Legislators act like money is free…because it is for them.

This practice of funding government spending through inflation and debt is dishonest and will continue until the bond market led by the bond vigilantes says “no” to the next trillion dollars of bond issuance from the Treasury Department. For those of you wondering what this looks like, please see the Japan section above. We’re starting to see some flexing by the bond vigilantes as the Fed has cut 175bp in the last five quarters and the yield on the 10-year Treasury has increased.

There is nothing the Fed can do to fix this; however, lowering the fed funds rate and restarting QE (quantitative easing) will only make things worse. Fed Chair, Jerome Powell, had done a poor job managing the one thing that’s the real responsibility of the Federal Reserve. The next Chairman will likely amplify Powell’s errors.

Second, foreign governments see the US abusing and debasing the world’s reserve currency and are increasingly rejecting it. Making this issue worse was the decision almost four years ago to impound Russian dollar assets. While the intention of defunding the war in Ukraine was admirable, the effect was to signal to the rest of the world that their dollar reserves were only secure as long as they stayed in the good graces of Washington DC, a place that changes leadership every 2-8 years.

China and India are stockpiling physical gold. China, in particular, is a price-insensitive buyer. They don’t want derivatives, promises, or paper “metal”. They want the hard asset in their own possession in their own vaults. Long-term this is bad for the dollar and great for the dollar price of gold.

I also think there’s value in shifting your perspective on this topic. Most people talk about the incredible increase in the price of gold. I’ll suggest taking a minute or two to think about gold as something that has held its value across thousands of years. It’s actually the dollar that’s falling and not the value of gold that’s increasing. If you start to think about inflation as a reduction in the purchasing power of your fiat currency, it makes the value of gold look much more stable.

Silver:

The dollar price of silver has gone parabolic, up more than 173% year-to-date. The silver market is strange with meaningful industrial use, jewelry, and store-of-value bars in vaults. Silver is primarily mined as a by-product of other metals mining so a higher silver price doesn’t necessarily result in increased mining activity as it would with gold. In addition, the silver market is highly-manipulated with the amount of paper silver far exceeding the supply of actual metal.

Paper silver is a derivative or other promise. Imagine I want to own exposure to silver, but don’t want to pay for insurance, guards, and a vault. I might go to a bank or institution and do a swap trade where if the price goes up, they give me dollars to reflect the change in value, and if the price falls, I would give them dollars. That alone doesn’t create a problem.

Right now, there are a lot of contracts maturing where people have the right to receive actual physical silver instead of settling in fiat. As you can imagine, most of those contracts are now deeply profitable and the holders are asking for delivery of physical silver which has to be delivered. (With paper silver, you might just receive fiat.) The problem for the sellers of that paper silver, is the physical supply in many markets is gone. You can’t buy what isn’t available and you can’t deliver what you can’t buy.

With the vaults empty, the silver markets have turned upside down. Normally, you’d pay something for storage, security, and insurance to take delivery in the future. Now, it’s cheaper to buy future silver than spot silver. (“Spot silver” is silver today). The reason is it’s hard to find the actual metal right now. What we have is the exact result the Hunt brothers tried to achieve in their attempt to corner the silver market decades ago.

To summarize:

Multiple uses with technology demand increasing.

All of the above issues with debased fiat and the declining value of the dollar (and the yen, euro, and pound).

More promises to deliver than metal that can be delivered – the motherlode of all short squeezes.

Like gold, DKI first bought silver in 2020 in the mid $20s. I don’t know how long this supply crunch will last. At some point, the in-the-money demand from paper silver for physical will be exhausted, but the current backwards pricing where current silver is more expensive than future silver is saying we’re not there yet. I don’t have a short-term price target, but gold and silver are assets I want to hold as long as Congress keeps overspending. That’s a polite way of saying I want to own them for a long time.

Conclusion:

We’re looking at a massive overhaul in the realm of fiat currencies where the Japanese government is facing the biggest bond market collapse in decades, where the world’s reserve currency is losing share, and where precious metals are skyrocketing in value as price-insensitive central bank demand asserts itself. These are complicated issues so feel free to post questions in the comments or reach out to me at IR@DeepKnowledgeInvesting.com.

But wait, there’s more! Even as I was editing this post for publication, the silver market decided it wanted to have the final word. Gary kindly sent me this addendum.

Here’s What’s Happening With Silver

At the end of last week, silver rocketed to an all-time high of almost $84. Yesterday, it traded below $71 before recovering to $74 as I write this. That's approximately a 15% move in under one trading day which is big for a stock and enormous for a commodity. Let's go through what's happening in plain language:

As discussed in this past weekend's post, silver has a huge paper market where contracts are typically settled in dollars instead of physical metal. I've seen estimates that the size of the paper market is 50x - 300x the size of the physical market. Regardless of which estimate is accurate on a particular day, this creates a situation where there are a lot of people who are short silver who expect to deliver dollars and a lot of people who are long silver who expect to receive metal .

Silver also has extensive industrial uses particularly in the high-growth areas of solar panels and electronics. That market has been supplied for years from existing silver stockpiles instead of through an increase in mining leading to a larger silver supply . That means demand is greater than supply and no one is slowing production of electronics right now.

Most silver mining is a by-product of mining for other metals meaning a higher silver price won’t necessarily lead to an increase in production. This is one of those unusual situations where higher prices don’t result in greater supply .

With industrial demand higher than supply and fear of dwindling stockpiles, more holders of silver contracts decided they wanted delivery in physical metal rather than in fiat dollars. That led to crisis levels of warehoused silver. There was not enough metal to supply people who had claims on physical delivery. Prices skyrocketed as exchanges tried to lock up supply.

All of this was exacerbated by the constant abuse of the world’s reserve currency by the US Congress’ massive overspending and expansion of the money supply. This poor financial judgment is being mirrored by legislatures and central banks in other countries as well with reduced purchasing power seen in the British pound, the euro, and the yen. With countries like China wanting an alternative to the continually debased dollar, demand for metal stored in in-country vaults rose. China and India have been accumulating and storing huge amounts of gold for the past few years and are adding silver as well.

China has just put in place export restrictions on silver which reduces supply at the same time western warehouses need it most. Large US tech companies are looking at buying silver mines to ensure their own supply. Some of the largest countries and companies in the world are trying to lock up physical supply.

We could see emergency demand from exchanges and warehouses in backwards forward pricing. Typically, buying a contract that gives you the right to take delivery of silver in a year would have a higher price than buying silver in the spot market (right now). The reason for that is there are expenses associated with storing, guarding, and insuring the physical metal for the year. Recently, the cost of future silver was below the current (spot) price because the exchanges needed supply NOW.

The price in Shanghai is higher than the price in the US primarily because the Shanghai market is one where physical silver has to be delivered while in the US, most of the trading is in paper silver requiring delivery of fiat.

Yesterday (Monday), the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) raised the margin requirement for March silver delivery from $20k to $25k. This reduced leverage in the system which is a fancy way of saying people who couldn’t meet the higher margin requirement with additional cash were forced to sell immediately. This was nondiscretionary price insensitive selling and is the reason for Monday’s big price decrease.

There have been rumors that a big US bank was short so much silver into the recent parabolic price increase that they might have had to declare bankruptcy. There are further rumors that the Federal Reserve added liquidity to the system to bail out this bank and provide them with current funds to meet liabilities. I have no way to verify whether this rumor is true or not, but the story is being circulated widely meaning lots of people are speculating that it might be true.

All of that explains why the price of silver rose so rapidly and why the price decreased yesterday. The CME can increase margin requirements further causing additional price-insensitive selling and reducing leverage in the system. The Fed can bail out insolvent sellers of silver contracts. This chewing gum and duct tape approach to keeping the system solvent would likely reduce the spot price of silver further – for a while. However, it doesn’t change the long-term issue that current supply is less than current demand. The world will continue to demand solar panels and electronics. China will continue to stockpile supply at any (“reasonable”) price. US tech firms will continue to look for ways to secure supply. And the US Congress, accompanied by governments around the world will continue to abuse their fiat currencies incentivizing more people to flee into hard assets like gold, silver, Bitcoin, and energy.

DKI started buying silver in the mid-$20s in 2020. I haven’t sold any.