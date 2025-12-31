Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

Rikard
1d

Different take: there's now so much money in circulation that "we" have to build pyramids to curb inflation.

But instead of building pyramids and cathedrals, "we" buy fiat money with fiat money, where the fiat money represent a metal (and keeping very quiet that fiat currency is already just a representation from the start).

It almost looks like AI making output from AI input.

Happy New Year, and remember to ask your government why you can't go and look at "your" gold.

Jim in Alaska
1d

I started buying one ounce silver rounds back when it was 18 bucks and some change an ounce.

I haven't sold any.

