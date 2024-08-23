Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Turkey, famously declared “Democracy is a train. Once you reach your destination, you get off the train.” What if the governing elite ever decided it were time for Americans to get off the train? How could they make us disembark?

Last week we discussed the Constitutional means by which the Democrats could - and would - seize ultimate power, should they ever gain a 2/3 majority in the House and Senate. This week, we’re going to discuss the… alternate… means available to make us get off the train.