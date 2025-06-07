Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

JD Sauvage
18h

Fucking sand people.

Esther Cook
19h

Entropy is such a sophisticated thing that it is normally taught only at the college level, to STEM students. They struggle with it. And yet, it is a simple concept, really.

Most people have the incorrect definition that entropy is an increase in "disorder." So what is disorder or order?

Originally, entropy was defined in terms of heat--the tendency of heat to spread out if nothing stops it. But any particles or energies in motion will spread out if nothing stops it. Any force has a counter-entropic effect. In fact, that is what a force IS--something that collects or pushes particles or energies in a nonrandom direction.

Entropy has also been defined as "an increase in available microstates." The biggest entropy generator is the carbon atom, because it can form long chains with oodles of branches, and each different possible configuration is another possible microstate. A whole lot of CO2s will move around all over the place, but if you combine some to C2H6 and others combine with O2 to make C4O2H10 etc. then you have lots of microstates. When you get proteins, the number of available microstates is greater than all the atoms in the universe, and more than would be formed in a billion years if every atom formed a new configuration several times a second.

And LIFE--souls or God--take the building blocks and make something with intention. Your essay is about a soul that is bored and not creating anything. So decide on a purpose and make something beautiful!

