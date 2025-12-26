In a few days we’ll be ushering in the 2,026th Year of the Lord. At times such as these, it is customary for armchair generals, pajama-clad pundits, and demoralized doomsayers to offer up their predictions for the year(s) to come.

I am a man of custom, or, at least, a man who wants to be able to re-use the boilerplate he wrote in his 2022, 2023, and 2024 article of the same name. Today, then, I will offer my prediction for 2026 AD.

Since I already reviewed last year’s predictions in Updating My Priors we’ll dive straight into this years predictions. While in prior years I’ve made just one major prediction, this year I’ll make two major predictions.

Advances in AI Bifurcate Society into Two Factions

Let’s start with Artificial Intelligence (AI). As I explained in Updating My Priors, in 2024 I didn’t even mention AI because I didn’t anticipate that our political and technocratic elite would all simultaneously align themselves in support of an AI-powered American future. Not until May 30, 2025 did I finally realize that our country’s leadership had decided that AI and robotics were the new path by which America would avoid economic collapse, win its wars, and defeat demographic its decline. Since then, the country’s elite have almost all aligned in favor of AI.

Of course, “the elite” is only a tiny fraction of the population, and even they are by no means uniform in their views. As of December 2025, there are essentially four factions, which we can sort along a beneficial/harmful horizontal axis and effective/ineffective axis vertical axis (upwing/downing):

AI Optimists who believe that AI will usher in a “new golden age of human flourishing.” This is the Trump Administration’s stated position, embodied in the AI Action Plan. (The Chinese government seems to hold the same basic view.) This is the beneficial-effective quadrant, obviously.

AI Pragmatists who believe that AI could be beneficial but do not believe it is currently ineffective. Depending on their position in the quadrant, this faction includes both optimists with a longer time horizon and skeptics willing to invest in AI in case they are wrong.

AI Doomers who believe that AI will be highly effective at being destructive. This quadrant encompasses true P(doomers) who fear Skynet and Rocco’s Basilisk; those with humanistic concerns of joblessness, disempowerment, skill destruction, and so on; and even those who see malevolent spiritual elements at work, with AI channeling occult forces.

AI Pessimists who believe that AI would be harmful if it were effective, but isn’t effective; or who believe that AI might be beneficial if it were effective, but is harmful because it’s ineffective. They fundamentally just don’t think the technology works, and many think it will never work.

After spending a good portion of my free time in 2025 working with AI in various capacities, I would position myself midway between the AI Optimist and AI Doomer camp, but definitely stationed in the “effective” quadrants: We have driverless cars and self-coding software. We have kung-fu fighting humanoid robots and autonomous drones. We’ve passed the Turing Test and we’re living in the future. The real question is which future we’re living in, and for how long.

My prediction is that over the course of 2026 we will see a convergence around AI’s effectiveness on the y axis and a divergence of opinion on the x axis, such that people will be increasingly split into optimist factions and doomer factions. Skepticism about the power of the technology will give way to skepticism about the benefit and/or sustainability of the technology.

That means the doomer faction is going to grow, fast. It will consist of two sub-factions. The first or “super-doomer” sub-faction will consist of Yudkowskites who see misalignment as an existential danger, while the second “eco-doomer” sub-faction will consist of those who see economic upheaval or resource exhaustion as the real danger (e.g. the AI will cause widespread job loss or unsustainable resource consumption). It seems likely that the AI optimist faction will use the seemingly over-stated fears of the super-doomer faction as a propaganda tool to mock AI doomers in general. “My car is driving me to the beach and you’re blackpilling about Skynet?”

Despite such memes, the eco-doomer sub-faction will have much to complain about. Throughout the year ahead, AI is going to continue to drive capital spending and GDP growth in conjunction with soaring energy prices and unemployment. It will cause an ongoing “jobless boom” that worsens our already bleak have/have-not divide.

But I don’t think it will cause a Great Depression or even Great Recession-level market crash, not in 2026. For many decades, financialization has gradually decoupled Wall Street from Main Street, as capital was severed from domestic labor in favor of offshore labor. AI can make that decoupling complete, by severing labor from capital almost entirely. Stocks can go up even as jobs go away. At the same time, AI is also the first technology since nuclear energy and rocket science that has secured the support of the entire military-industrial complex. AI is not going to be allowed to crash and burn in 2026, because the US government believes its the key to staying in a position of global leadership. At some point in the future, the US will be unable to “kick the can down the road” — but right now there’s still some room on the road for another kick.

As the optimist/doomer split widens, it will eventually become problematic for the two-party system. AI advancement does not neatly align with either party’s current platform. “Which would you prefer, staffing the service economy with low-cost foreign labor or with low-cost robots?” Uh…. “Which would you prefer, outsourcing manufacturing to China or building robot factories in America?” Um… “Which would you prefer, an AI surveillance state or deregulated AI that lets your kids create on-demand porn?” Er…

Wall Street Democrats will see AI as an engine of wealth creation for their billionaire class, while Welfare Democrats will see it as an opportunity to usher in socialist policies like UBI. However, the black-collar creative class that is the memetic center of the Democratic power is among the most anti-AI faction in the country; they already see it as a huge threat to their professional prestige and livelihood. Meanwhile, labor-focused progressives will see opposition to AI as a means to recapture working class votes from populist right-wingers. The first actively “anti-AI” politicians will likely come from the Left.

Meanwhile, Main Street Republicans will worry about AI causing joblessness and unemployment even as technocratic nativist Republicans (like JD Vance and Peter Thiel) see AI as a way to sustain economic growth and avoid mass immigration. Defense-focused Republican hawks will see AI as a necessary weapon in great power competition with China and Russia, but libertarian-leaning Republicans will see AI as a threatening tool of digital surveillance and control. The Right is already divided, and AI will divide it more.

There’s no easy answers to this sort of realignment. This bifurcation will not be settled in 2026, but it will be clearly visible, and it will start to be an issue raised by forward-thinking politicians in the Mid-Term Elections.

The Mid-Term Elections Turn America Blue Again

As of December 2025 (in the 119th Congress), Republicans hold a narrow majority over the Democrats in both the House (220 to 215) and Senate (53 to 47). With regret I predict that the Democrats will win a majority in both the House and Senate. I do not want this to happen and I think we should work hard to prevent it from happening. But if things do not change, it is likely to happen.

Since World War II (20 midterm cycles from 1946 to 2022), the president’s party has lost House seats in 18 cycles. It gained seats in only 2: 1998 (Democrats under Bill Clinton, +5 seats) and 2002 (Republicans under George W. Bush, +8 seats). Going further back since the Civil War era (41 cycles), the president’s party has lost House seats in 38 cycles, with exceptions primarily in 1934 (Democrats under Franklin D. Roosevelt, +9 seats), 1998, and 2002. The average loss post-WWII is about 26–28 seats. The pattern holds across parties and eras, often described as a “midterm penalty” due to factors like lower turnout among the president’s supporters, referendums on presidential performance, and regression from presidential-year coattails.

In the Senate, the trend is similar but less pronounced, as only about one-third of seats are contested each cycle. Post-WWII, the president’s party has lost Senate seats on net in most cycles (average loss of ~4 seats), though it has gained or held even in several (e.g., 1962, 1970, 2002, 2018, 2022). However, gains in both House and Senate simultaneously are extremely rare, occurring only in 1934 and 2002.

Overall, the president’s party has lost seats (especially in the House) in roughly 90%+ of midterms, with exceptions tied to unique circumstances like high presidential approval (e.g., post-9/11 rally in 2002) or backlash against the opposition (e.g., Clinton impeachment in 1998). Losses also tend to be larger in a president’s second term, which we’re in.

I see little prospect for an epic rally around President Trump at this point. The backlash against Democrats already happened in 2020 and presently seems to have weakened in force. The energy that existed among the Republican base in 2024 was vibrant, visceral, abundant; my wife and I were Trump Force captains volunteering door to door and working rallies and events and it was invigorating to be part of it all. The vibes have soured and the MAGA base now feels enervated in person and online. The death of Charlie Kirk might have ignited solidarity among Republicans, but it hasn’t; the Right has mostly spent its energy fighting against the Incorrectly Right instead of the Left.

I therefore predict that Democrats will gain control of the House and Senate. For the sake of concreteness, I’ll predict the House goes Blue ~ 235 to 200 and the Senate goes Blue ~ 51 to 49, but I wouldn’t bet those specific numbers on the prediction markets.

What Else Should We Expect?

What else should we expect to see in 2026? I’m sure it will be an eventful year. Contemplate the future in the comments section of Woe.