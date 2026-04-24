Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

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JD Wangler's avatar
JD Wangler
4dEdited

Found the author’s website and there the first chapter of the book, read the first few pages. It starts fast and powerfully. The pacing of the prose pulled me in. Haven’t read a book for fun in too long… looks like this will be it. Thanks Tree. ;-)

13fathers.com

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functional hypocrite's avatar
functional hypocrite
6d

That which thy fathers have bequeathed to thee, earn it anew if thou wouldst possess it.

-Goethe

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