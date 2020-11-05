A stratocracy is a form of government in which “citizens with mandatory or voluntary military service, or who have been honorably discharged, have the right to elect or govern.” The most famous stratocracies are the fictional Terran Federation presented in Robert A. Heinlein’s Starship Troopers and the real-world city-state of Sparta. A stratocracy should not be confused with a junta or a dictatorship. A stratocracy is a meritocracy which obeys the rule of law and has formal processes for the selection of citizens and leaders.

Heinlein’s fictional regime is a representative democracy, except that only those who complete a term of Federal Service become citizens permitted to vote and serve, and those who do serve are held to military standards of justice. The Terran Federation is a presented as a liberal utopia: “personal freedom for all is [the] greatest in history, laws are few, taxes are low, living standards are as high as productivity permits, crime is at its lowest ebb.” These are goals any liberal commonwealth would aspire for.

On a practical level, then, the only difference between the Terran Federation’s system and our contemporary systems is that the franchise of the Terran Federation is restricted rather than universal. In the West, since the Enlightenment, the trend has been to expand voting rights. When America was founded, only white male property-owners had the vote; today, every American citizen of age 18 or more has the franchise, regardless of property ownership, military service, intellectual qualifications, with felons being the nearly-solitary exclusion to universal voting.

On a theoretical level, however, the difference is profound. Democracy has a flourishing theoretical foundation in the form of social contract theory. Intellectual giants such as Hugo Grotius, Thomas Hobbes, Samuel Pufendorf, John Locke, and Jean-Jacques Rousseau each developed robust social contract theories.

Social contract theory legitimizes the state by defining it as a contract in which individuals have explicitly or tacitly surrendered some of their natural rights to the state in exchange for protection of their remaining rights. As such, social contract theory also begins by defining what man’s natural rights are, typically by starting with man in a state of nature and arguing forward from there.

One of the major flaws of existing social contract theory is that its presumptions about the state of nature are factually incorrect. Every existing social contract theory discusses the state of nature of individuals. But man does not enter the world as an individual. He is, as Alasdair MacIntyre explains, a dependent rational animal. As sociologists have documented, human beings enter the world, not as autonomous individuals, but always and everywhere as members of families, clans (extended families), tribes (extended clans), or even nations (extended tribes).

A second error in existing social contract theory is in its erroneous description of state formation. As Yoram Hazony describes the problem in the The Virtue of Nationalism, where he also provides the actual (real-world) process by which the state is formed:

It is impossible to think intelligently about the principles of government without first freeing oneself from the fiction that states are formed by the consent of individuals, a view that only hides from us the way in which states are born… [T]here has never been a “state of nature” of the kind imagined by Hobbes or Lock, in which individuals were loyal only to themselves. As long as human beings have lived on this earth, they have been loyal to the broader family, clan, and tribe… Each clan or tribe has its head or chief. But without an armed force dedicated to carrying out his will, such a clan or tribal head rarely possesses the power to coerce his fellows… What moves the clan or tribe to act as a unified body? First, the agreement of the clan or tribe that its leaders have decided a given matter correctly. Second, the loyalty of the clan or tribe to its leaders where such agreement is lacking. And finally, the pressure that those who agree with the decision…bring to bear on anyone who remains uncertain. A free state [arises] if the heads of a coalition of tribes, recognizing a common bond among them as well as a common need, come together to establish a national standing government... A despotic state [arises when] clans or tribes have not united voluntarily to maintain their freedom, but have, on the contrary been subjugated by a conqueror against their will. [In both cases, the state] introduces a standing central government over the tribes and clans… a ruler or government with the authority to issue decrees that are then imposed, where necessary, by means of armed force.

The difference between a free state and a despotic state, then, is that in the free state the tribal leaders consent to a central government out of need, while in a despotic state the tribes are subjugated by another, more powerful coalition. But in neither case do the members of the tribes individually contract. They are born into tribes, and their tribal leaders create the state. Note also that both the tribal leadership and the state government are implicitly kept in power by force. (As Hazony euphemistically puts it, “by the pressure that those who agree bring to bear on those who don’t.”)

A correct understanding of man’s state of nature, and a correct understanding of how the state is formed, may actually support stratocracy, rather than democracy, as the proper form of government. Let’s consider what stratocratic social contract theory might look like, using the same historical approach that the Enlightenment theorists used and concluding with an assessment of whether a Lockean “right to rebellion” exists:

1. Man in the state of nature is a social animal. Every human being is born into and raised by a family. Every family is part of a clan of related families. Every clan is part of a tribe of related clans. Every tribe is part of a nation of related tribes. Family, clan, tribe, and nation are the natural coalitions of the human species, with tribes as sub-coalitions of nations, clans as sub-coalitions of tribes, and families as sub-coalitions o clans. A large coalition with a number of sub-coalitions forms a state.

2. Authority within and between states is based on force. As Thucydides notes, "the strong do what they will, the poor suffer what they must." As George Washington notes, “government is force.” As Mao notes, “political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.”

3. Because authority is based on force, conflict over authority is resolved with force. Each authority figure (leader) summons an army of able-bodied warriors who support his leadership, and the armies settle the question of authority in battle.

4. In the ancient world, the use of force between states was explicitly understood as natural and honorable. As Alexander the Great said to Darius, “if you wish to lay claim to the title of king, then stand your ground and fight for it!” Modern men prefer to mouth pretty lies about force, but nevertheless force created the American state, by successful war against the British Empire, and preserved it, by successful war against the Confederacy. More recently, force created the states of Ireland, Israel, and Pakistan.

5. Conflict resolution through force occurs not just between rival states (inter-state), but between sub-coalitions within the state (intra-state). Genghis Khan, for instance, used the force of his Mongol tribe against other Mongol tribes to assert himself as leader of the Mongol nation.

6. Democracy does not arise from a contract between individuals in the state of nature. Instead, stratocracy arises from a treaty between the leaders of rival sub-coalitions within a state who realize that use of intra-coalition force was needlessly destructive. Under stratocracy, each sub-coalition’s leader still musters its army; but whichever leader brings the larger army is awarded authority without the armies needing to fight. Therefore, in every stratocracy, the citizens are initially the able-bodied warriors, the militia, the fyrd, the hoplites, the centuries, who in the absence of democracy would have to resolve the question of authority with force of arms.

7. For stratocracy to work to settle questions of authority within a state, two things need to be true. One, the losing sub-coalitions must be willing to accept their defeat is temporary. Two, the winning sub-coalition must not make the losing coalitions’ outcomes worse than if the losing sub-coalitions fought. These requirements become part of the treaty that establishes the stratocratic system.

8. To make sure that the losing sub-coalitions accept their defeat as temporary, the stratocratic treaty requires that questions of authority be periodically put to the test again. Thus originate periodic elections, folk moots, and similar practices. In this way, the stratocratic outcome is made acceptable to the loser, who can look forward to a chance to win in the future.

9. To make sure that the winning sub-coalition doesn’t make the losing sub-coalitions’ outcomes so bad that violence becomes preferable, certain actions are made impermissible for the state to undertake. Warriors will usually fight to defend their lives, liberty, and property, so the stratocratic treaty mandates that the state will never take away the warriors’ lives, freedoms, and property. The areas protected against impermissible action by the state become rights. In this way, the stratocratic outcome are made acceptable to the losers, who can feel secure that their rights are protected.

10. Rights, like authority, are therefore based on the ability to use force. It is the fact that a warrior can rise up and fight that gives him rights. The Minuteman is the foundation for the Bill of Rights.

11. Once a state becomes a stratocracy, sub-coalition leaders within the state begin to compete for converts from among unaligned warriors and other sub-coalition’s warriors. Such competition can be rhetorical, with leaders attempting to convince them of their effectiveness or righteousness as leaders, or economic, with leaders offering gifts and spoils to those who support them. In either case, while the warriors remembered that it is their arms which are the foundation of their rights and the stratocratic system itself, the system remains effective and healthy.

12. With the passing of years, the foundation of the stratocratic system can come to be obscured by the weight of tradition and philosophy. Voting and rights can come to be seen as political givens. The nonviolent transfer of power between leaders can become taken for granted. “A rattlesnake bites when tread upon, but when it has not bitten in living memory, fools think it safe to tread.”

13. When the risk of the rattlesnake’s bite becomes forgotten, ambitious leaders within the state begin to seek ways to expand their army. If the warriors have not properly stated the foundation of their authority, their stratocratic system becomes vulnerable to political philosophers, who argue that there is some intrinsic "right" to vote, distinct from the ability to use force. The vote, which is a proxy for fighting and thus properly restricted to the able-bodied warriors of the state, is expanded to include those unwilling or unable to fight. In this way, participation in government becomes severed from the foundations of authority in force. A stratocracy with a universal franchise severed from military service is called a democracy. Democracy, then, is properly understood as a decayed stratocracy.

14. A democracy can be a peaceful and flourishing state, but the eventual result of the transition from stratocracy to democracy is that those who actually are the foundation of peace among the coalitions become more and more marginalized by the very people that depend on them for that peace. Having lost sight of the fact that peace is maintained by men with guns, a democracy’s people come to believe that peace was maintained by bureaucrats passing laws while despising men with guns. Reform is not impossible, of course; decay can be turned back by warrior-leaders such as Andrew Jackson (who famously said “The government has made its decision to enslave half the country, now let them enforce it”), but in the absence of warlike leadership, the decay worsens.

15. If not reformed, the decay expands until the preconditions necessary to maintain even a decayed stratocracy (a democracy) are abandoned. Losers begin to refuse to accept their defeat, even when their rights are respected; times, winners refuse to respect the rights of the defeated. Often, the same sub-coalition will act both ways – when it loses, it will seek to circumvent the will of the winners outside of democracy; and when it wins, it will systematically disregarded the rights of the losers. At this point, the state has decayed into an anarcho-tyranny.

16. When a state decays into an anarcho-tyranny, it begins to violate the treaty that established the stratocracy. Anarcho-tyranny therefore sets the conditions for the able-bodied warriors within the state to revolt against it. The warriors whose force is what underlies a properly-functioning stratocracy are justified in ending the anarcho-tyranny by whatever means are necessary. The state that warriors fight for is properly their state, and the rights that anarcho-tyrants violate are their rights.

17. Having toppled the anarcho-tyranny, the warriors can thereafter re-establish their state as a stratocracy, properly restricting the franchise to those with the ability and willingness to use force. This is good, fair, and moral. The warriors who restore stratocracy will reap the honor bestowed by a grateful people to those who bring peace, security, and freedom. But even those who were in the defeated sub-coalition(s) can thereafter be secure in their rights. All sides having been reminded of the horror of war, the fire that inspires respect for rights and the peaceful settlement of differences peacefully is thereby rekindled.

So there we have it. Let’s discuss!