5d

Lots of things have happened, it's just that Normalcy bias is baked into the Human Condition... especially when someone's society is falling apart all around them.

There are armed personnel patrolling the Imperial Capital while Gold & Silver prices are spiking to historic highs while the Yen carry trade is imploding while multiple theatres are going hot while America can't procure or produce anything anymore while civic cohesion is completely dead while the LLM bubble falls apart while... etc, etc.

When France fell apart, the entire process took some 1.5 to 2 decades.

These things take Time & so...

Patience Pater, Patience! 😊

The DOOM Cometh... On Time & Ahead of Schedule! 😉

5d

It would be useful to expand on the question of how leaders are selected -- in a "democracy" or a sortocracy.

Maybe at some past time, leaders were selected for ability. Alexander the Great benefitted from being King Philip's son, but he also clearly had courage, intelligence, charisma, and a plan. Nowadays, "leaders" are selected in "democratic" societies by small noisy unrepresentative sub-groups of the population -- and those "leaders" make a career (and often a fortune) out of what they call "public service". See, for example, the Clintons or Biden. Needless to say, those "leaders" generally lack all of Alexander the Great's positive characteristics.

In a practical sense, we need not only to restrict suffrage to those with skin in the game, we also need to make it impossible for the slippery pole climbers to spend a lifetime in politics. There is much to be said for the Ancient Greek form of democracy where serving in the Assembly was by random selection for limited periods (not unlike jury service today) and recommendations from the Assembly had to be approved by the entire body of citizens. We would have no career politicians, a lot fewer lawyers, and many fewer laws in that kind of society!

