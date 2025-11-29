Five years ago, in November 2020, I wrote an article called Social Contract Theory for Stratocracy. I consider it one of the best essays I’ve ever written. Unfortunately, it went almost entirely unnoticed when I published it. People were far too distracted by the 2020 election to care about esoteric theory. Maybe they still are; my exquisitely developed effort-posts always get less traffic than my off-the-cuff posts on the news of the day.

Be that as it may, as I ponder “what comes next for America,” I have lately found myself reading and re-reading my essay on stratocracy. I think it merits further thought. Therefore I have republished it below and appended some additional considerations at the end.

Social Contract Theory for Stratocracy

A stratocracy is a form of government in which “citizens with mandatory or voluntary military service, or who have been honorably discharged, have the right to elect or govern.” The most famous stratocracies are the fictional Terran Federation presented in Robert A. Heinlein’s Starship Troopers and the real-world city-state of Sparta. A stratocracy should not be confused with a junta or a dictatorship. A stratocracy is a meritocracy which obeys the rule of law and has formal processes for the selection of citizens and leaders.

Heinlein’s fictional regime is a representative democracy, except that only those who complete a term of Federal Service become citizens permitted to vote and serve, and those who do serve are held to military standards of justice. The Terran Federation is a presented as a liberal utopia: “personal freedom for all is [the] greatest in history, laws are few, taxes are low, living standards are as high as productivity permits, crime is at its lowest ebb.” These are goals any liberal commonwealth would aspire for.

On a practical level, then, the only difference between the Terran Federation’s system and our contemporary systems is that the franchise of the Terran Federation is restricted rather than universal. In the West, since the Enlightenment, the trend has been to expand voting rights. When America was founded, only white male property-owners had the vote; today, every American citizen of age 18 or more has the franchise, regardless of property ownership, military service, intellectual qualifications, with felons being the nearly-solitary exclusion to universal voting.

On a theoretical level, however, the difference is profound. Democracy has a flourishing theoretical foundation in the form of social contract theory. Intellectual giants such as Hugo Grotius, Thomas Hobbes, Samuel Pufendorf, John Locke, and Jean-Jacques Rousseau each developed robust social contract theories.

Social contract theory legitimizes the state by defining it as a contract in which individuals have explicitly or tacitly surrendered some of their natural rights to the state in exchange for protection of their remaining rights. As such, social contract theory also begins by defining what man’s natural rights are, typically by starting with man in a state of nature and arguing forward from there.

One of the major flaws of existing social contract theory is that its presumptions about the state of nature are factually incorrect. Every existing social contract theory discusses the state of nature of individuals. But man does not enter the world as an individual. He is, as Alasdair MacIntyre explains, a dependent rational animal. As sociologists have documented, human beings enter the world, not as autonomous individuals, but always and everywhere as members of families, clans (extended families), tribes (extended clans), or even nations (extended tribes).

A second error in existing social contract theory is in its erroneous description of state formation. As Yoram Hazony describes the problem in the The Virtue of Nationalism, where he also provides the actual (real-world) process by which the state is formed:

It is impossible to think intelligently about the principles of government without first freeing oneself from the fiction that states are formed by the consent of individuals, a view that only hides from us the way in which states are born… [T]here has never been a “state of nature” of the kind imagined by Hobbes or Lock, in which individuals were loyal only to themselves. As long as human beings have lived on this earth, they have been loyal to the broader family, clan, and tribe… Each clan or tribe has its head or chief. But without an armed force dedicated to carrying out his will, such a clan or tribal head rarely possesses the power to coerce his fellows… What moves the clan or tribe to act as a unified body? First, the agreement of the clan or tribe that its leaders have decided a given matter correctly. Second, the loyalty of the clan or tribe to its leaders where such agreement is lacking. And finally, the pressure that those who agree with the decision…bring to bear on anyone who remains uncertain. A free state [arises] if the heads of a coalition of tribes, recognizing a common bond among them as well as a common need, come together to establish a national standing government... A despotic state [arises when] clans or tribes have not united voluntarily to maintain their freedom, but have, on the contrary been subjugated by a conqueror against their will. [In both cases, the state] introduces a standing central government over the tribes and clans… a ruler or government with the authority to issue decrees that are then imposed, where necessary, by means of armed force.

The difference between a free state and a despotic state, then, is that in the free state the tribal leaders consent to a central government out of need, while in a despotic state the tribes are subjugated by another, more powerful coalition. But in neither case do the members of the tribes individually contract. They are born into tribes, and their tribal leaders create the state. Note also that both the tribal leadership and the state government are implicitly kept in power by force. (As Hazony euphemistically puts it, “by the pressure that those who agree bring to bear on those who don’t.”)

A correct understanding of man’s state of nature, and a correct understanding of how the state is formed, may actually support stratocracy, rather than democracy, as the proper form of government. Let’s consider what stratocratic social contract theory might look like, using the same historical approach that the Enlightenment theorists used and concluding with an assessment of whether a Lockean “right to rebellion” exists:

1. Man in the state of nature is a social animal. Every human being is born into and raised by a family. Every family is part of a clan of related families. Every clan is part of a tribe of related clans. Every tribe is part of a nation of related tribes. Family, clan, tribe, and nation are the natural coalitions of the human species, with tribes as sub-coalitions of nations, clans as sub-coalitions of tribes, and families as sub-coalitions o clans. A large coalition with a number of sub-coalitions forms a state.

2. Authority within and between states is based on force. As Thucydides notes, “the strong do what they will, the poor suffer what they must.” As George Washington notes, “government is force.” As Mao notes, “political power grows out of the barrel of a gun.”

3. Because authority is based on force, conflict over authority is resolved with force. Each authority figure (leader) summons an army of able-bodied warriors who support his leadership, and the armies settle the question of authority in battle.

4. In the ancient world, the use of force between states was explicitly understood as natural and honorable. As Alexander the Great said to Darius, “if you wish to lay claim to the title of king, then stand your ground and fight for it!” Modern men prefer to mouth pretty lies about force, but nevertheless force created the American state, by successful war against the British Empire, and preserved it, by successful war against the Confederacy. More recently, force created the states of Ireland, Israel, and Pakistan.

5. Conflict resolution through force occurs not just between rival states (inter-state), but between sub-coalitions within the state (intra-state). Genghis Khan, for instance, used the force of his Mongol tribe against other Mongol tribes to assert himself as leader of the Mongol nation.

6. Democracy does not arise from a contract between individuals in the state of nature. Instead, stratocracy arises from a treaty between the leaders of rival sub-coalitions within a state who realize that use of intra-coalition force was needlessly destructive. Under stratocracy, each sub-coalition’s leader still musters its army; but whichever leader brings the larger army is awarded authority without the armies needing to fight. Therefore, in every stratocracy, the citizens are initially the able-bodied warriors, the militia, the fyrd, the hoplites, the centuries, who in the absence of democracy would have to resolve the question of authority with force of arms.

7. For stratocracy to work to settle questions of authority within a state, two things need to be true. One, the losing sub-coalitions must be willing to accept their defeat is temporary. Two, the winning sub-coalition must not make the losing coalitions’ outcomes worse than if the losing sub-coalitions fought. These requirements become part of the treaty that establishes the stratocratic system.

8. To make sure that the losing sub-coalitions accept their defeat as temporary, the stratocratic treaty requires that questions of authority be periodically put to the test again. Thus originate periodic elections, folk moots, and similar practices. In this way, the stratocratic outcome is made acceptable to the loser, who can look forward to a chance to win in the future.

9. To make sure that the winning sub-coalition doesn’t make the losing sub-coalitions’ outcomes so bad that violence becomes preferable, certain actions are made impermissible for the state to undertake. Warriors will usually fight to defend their lives, liberty, and property, so the stratocratic treaty mandates that the state will never take away the warriors’ lives, freedoms, and property. The areas protected against impermissible action by the state become rights. In this way, the stratocratic outcome are made acceptable to the losers, who can feel secure that their rights are protected.

10. Rights, like authority, are therefore based on the ability to use force. It is the fact that a warrior can rise up and fight that gives him rights. The Minuteman is the foundation for the Bill of Rights.

11. Once a state becomes a stratocracy, sub-coalition leaders within the state begin to compete for converts from among unaligned warriors and other sub-coalition’s warriors. Such competition can be rhetorical, with leaders attempting to convince them of their effectiveness or righteousness as leaders, or economic, with leaders offering gifts and spoils to those who support them. In either case, while the warriors remembered that it is their arms which are the foundation of their rights and the stratocratic system itself, the system remains effective and healthy.

12. With the passing of years, the foundation of the stratocratic system can come to be obscured by the weight of tradition and philosophy. Voting and rights can come to be seen as political givens. The nonviolent transfer of power between leaders can become taken for granted. “A rattlesnake bites when tread upon, but when it has not bitten in living memory, fools think it safe to tread.”

13. When the risk of the rattlesnake’s bite becomes forgotten, ambitious leaders within the state begin to seek ways to expand their army. If the warriors have not properly stated the foundation of their authority, their stratocratic system becomes vulnerable to political philosophers, who argue that there is some intrinsic “right” to vote, distinct from the ability to use force. The vote, which is a proxy for fighting and thus properly restricted to the able-bodied warriors of the state, is expanded to include those unwilling or unable to fight. In this way, participation in government becomes severed from the foundations of authority in force. A stratocracy with a universal franchise severed from military service is called a democracy. Democracy, then, is properly understood as a decayed stratocracy.

14. A democracy can be a peaceful and flourishing state, but the eventual result of the transition from stratocracy to democracy is that those who actually are the foundation of peace among the coalitions become more and more marginalized by the very people that depend on them for that peace. Having lost sight of the fact that peace is maintained by men with guns, a democracy’s people come to believe that peace was maintained by bureaucrats passing laws while despising men with guns. Reform is not impossible, of course; decay can be turned back by warrior-leaders such as Andrew Jackson (who famously said “The government has made its decision to enslave half the country, now let them enforce it”), but in the absence of warlike leadership, the decay worsens.

15. If not reformed, the decay expands until the preconditions necessary to maintain even a decayed stratocracy (a democracy) are abandoned. Losers begin to refuse to accept their defeat, even when their rights are respected; at times, winners refuse to respect the rights of the defeated. Often, the same sub-coalition will act both ways – when it loses, it will seek to circumvent the will of the winners outside of democracy; and when it wins, it will systematically disregarded the rights of the losers. At this point, the state has decayed into an anarcho-tyranny.

16. When a state decays into an anarcho-tyranny, it begins to violate the treaty that established the stratocracy. Anarcho-tyranny therefore sets the conditions for the able-bodied warriors within the state to revolt against it. The warriors whose force is what underlies a properly-functioning stratocracy are justified in ending the anarcho-tyranny by whatever means are necessary. The state that warriors fight for is properly their state, and the rights that anarcho-tyrants violate are their rights.

17. Having toppled the anarcho-tyranny, the warriors can thereafter re-establish their state as a stratocracy, properly restricting the franchise to those with the ability and willingness to use force. This is good, fair, and moral. The warriors who restore stratocracy will reap the honor bestowed by a grateful people to those who bring peace, security, and freedom. But even those who were in the defeated sub-coalition(s) can thereafter be secure in their rights. All sides having been reminded of the horror of war, the fire that inspires respect for rights and the peaceful settlement of differences peacefully is thereby rekindled.

The original essay ended there… but would you like to know more? Read on!

Stratocratic Social Contract Theory Revisited

In revisiting the essay, I want to call attention to the fact that stratocratic theory, like the classical theories of Aristotle, Polybius, and Ibn Khaldun, and unlike Whig liberal theory, is cyclical in nature. It acknowledges and accepts that every stratocracy will decay, then argues that the decay will be eventually reversed by warriors fighting to re-establish their rights. The justification for this cyclical process is found in clause 16:

“When a state decays into an anarcho-tyranny, it begins to violate the treaty that established the stratocracy. Anarcho-tyranny therefore sets the conditions for the able-bodied warriors within the state to revolt against it. The warriors whose force is what underlies a properly-functioning stratocracy are justified in ending the anarcho-tyranny by whatever means are necessary. The state that warriors fight for is properly their state, and the rights that anarcho-tyrants violate are their rights.”

The nature of stratocratic cycles arises from the theoretical basis for stratocratic rights. Unlike modern liberal theories, stratocratic theory asserts that rights come from force of arms; they are neither “self-evident” nor “inalienable,” nor are they freely given by benevolent government. They are hard-fought and upheld by violence. The reasoning is found in clauses 3, 6, 8, 9, and 10. Summarizing the key points:

“Because authority is based on force, conflict over authority is resolved with force. Each authority figure (leader) summons an army of able-bodied warriors who support his leadership, and the armies settle the question of authority in battle.”

“Stratocracy arises from a treaty between the leaders of rival sub-coalitions within a state who realize that use of intra-coalition force was needlessly destructive… [instead] each sub-coalition’s leader still musters its army; but whichever leader brings the larger army is awarded authority without the armies needing to fight.”

“To make sure that the losing sub-coalitions accept their defeat as temporary, the stratocratic treaty requires that questions of authority be periodically put to the test again.”

“The winning sub-coalition must not make the losing coalitions’ outcomes worse than if the losing sub-coalitions fought.”

“To make sure that the winning sub-coalition doesn’t make the losing sub-coalitions’ outcomes so bad that violence becomes preferable, certain actions are made impermissible for the state to undertake.”

“The areas protected against impermissible action by the state become rights . In this way, the stratocratic outcome are made acceptable to the losers, who can feel secure that their rights are protected.”

“Rights, like authority, are therefore based on the ability to use force. It is the fact that a warrior can rise up and fight that gives him rights. The Minuteman is the foundation for the Bill of Rights.”

Now let’s apply these stratocratic tenets to the reality of the Western world circa 2025.

It seems evident to me that the United States and most of its Western allies are nearing a state of anarcho-tyranny or something close to it. It seems equally evident that the ruling coalition imposing the anarcho-tyranny is made up of globalist elites; and that the losing coalition they are imposing it on is represented by what might be called the populists, of whom young able-bodied nativist men form a large sub-coalition.

In the U.S., where populist Donald Trump has secured electoral victory, there has been some pushback against the globalist hegemony, but the ruling coalition seems to still wield immense power in D.C. Elsewhere, the ruling hand of the globalist coalition seem even stronger. In many Western countries, ancient and hard-won rights have been lost or are being rapidly abandoned. Most recently, we’ve heard that the Ministry of Justice in the United Kingdom plans to abolish trial by jury.

If anarcho-tyranny is here, and stratocratic rights are being trampled by the ruling coalition, does that mean a tyranny-ending revolt by the able-bodied men of the West is therefore imminent? That’s what stratocratic theory suggests is the next step.

Maybe it is the next step. Lots of people sure seem to say so. In the U.S., a lot of pundits are warning that armed rebellion is close at hand. Joe Rogan, reacting to the assassination of Charlie Kirk, recently told his audience that the U.S. stands at “step seven on the way to a bona fide civil war.” Tucker Carlson, amplifying the alarm amid 2025’s Antifa riots and ICE clashes, has also proclaimed the country “on the verge of civil war.” Ray Dalio, the billionaire investor and chronicler of historical cycles, believes America is already embroiled in a “civil war of some sort.” Similar warnings have come out of the United Kingdom, Canada, and other countries in Europe. It all sounds ominous.

But similar warnings have been issued for years. Indeed, a certain Contemplator on the Tree of Woe might have direly warned of the danger of imminent civil war… back in 2020… and yet nothing has happened. Indeed, “nothing ever happens,” as the 4Channers lament.

Why not? What gives? Why does nothing ever happen?

I ask you to consider the melancholy possibility that nothing ever happens because the stratocratic link between the able-bodied citizen, his use of force, and his defense of his rights has been broken. Specifically, consider that:

the ruling coalition decreasingly relies on able-bodied warriors to maintain its power in the first place;

the ruling coalition expands its army of able-bodied warriors as needed by allowing unchecked immigration;

there are decreasingly few able-bodied warriors available to muster for the populist coalition;

the able-boded warriors who might muster against the ruling coalition have been largely disarmed in most polities; and, worst of all,

the ruling coalition has learned how to achieve acquiescence in the losing coalition through social engineering rather than through extension of rights.

If these claims are true, then our rights have lost their basis - not their legal basis, of course, nor their divine basis; but their practical basis, their military basis. Our rights exist on paper but they have no force behind them. And if the ruling coalition knows that the losing coalition cannot or will not rise up in defense of its rights, then nothing deters it from obliterating those rights… which is what they are doing.

Next week I’ll go through each of these bullet points in depth and provide the empirical facts that justify them. I’ve already written the first draft, and it paints a dreary picture. To paraphrase George Orwell, “if you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot treading on an anesthetized rattlesnake forever.” It’s not a nice picture to look at it. But the rattlesnake will never wake up if it doesn’t even know it’s been put to sleep.