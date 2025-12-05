Last week I revisited stratocratic social contract theory. After broadly outlining the mechanisms of stratocracy, I argued that the stratocratic conflict today in the West is between two coalitions, a ruling coalition that favors globalism, immigration, and open borders; and a populist or nativist coalition that favors nationalism, nativism, and closed borders. I further argued that the ruling coalition has begun to erode the rights that make peaceful coalitional coexistence possible, and set the stage for a stratocratic resistance to anarcho-tyranny.

But then I ended with the melancholy possibility that the stratocratic link between the able-bodied citizen, his use of force, and his defense of his rights has been broken. Specifically, I hypothesized that:

the ruling coalition decreasingly relies on able-bodied warriors to maintain its power in the first place;

the ruling coalition expands its army of able-bodied warriors as needed by allowing unchecked immigration;

there are decreasingly few able-bodied warriors available to muster for the populist coalition;

the able-boded warriors who might muster against the ruling coalition have been largely disarmed in most polities; and, worst of all,

the ruling coalition has learned how to achieve acquiescence in the losing coalition through social engineering rather than through extension of rights.

If these claims are true, then our rights have lost their basis - not their legal basis, of course, nor their divine basis; but their practical basis, their military basis. Our rights exist on paper but they have no force behind them. And if the ruling coalition knows that the losing coalition cannot or will not rise up in defense of its rights, then nothing deters it from obliterating those rights… which is what they are doing.

Let’s go through each of these bullet points in depth.

The ruling coalition decreasingly relies on able-boded warriors to maintain its power in the first place.

One of the most profound disruptions to the stratocratic cycle is the steady separation of political authority from the able-boded warrior. In the classical understanding laid out in stratocratic theory, the understanding shared by every civilization from Homeric Greece to the American frontier, authority arose from the capacity of men to to take the field and impose their will through coordinated violence. The able-bodied warrior was the bedrock of political legitimacy.

Modernity has dissolved that bedrock. Where rival coalitions once demonstrated authority by mustering men, today’s rival coalitions wield force by manufacturing machines. War is fought increasingly less by formations of fighters and increasingly more by constellations of computers, a “full spectrum” “network-centric” war of satellites, smart systems, autonomous platforms, and algorithmic decision loops.

This mechanization of conflict was prophetically diagnosed by interwar thinkers who witnessed the Great War’s industrial slaughterhouses. Julius Evola, in his Metaphysics of War, decried the shift from the “frontiers between life and death” where the warrior achieved transcendent fulfillment to a degraded, materialistic arena dominated by the “myth of safety” and the “war on war.’” Oswald Spengler echoed this in The Decline of the West, portraying the late phase of civilizations as one where warfare evolves from heroic, culture-bound forms to mechanical technique. Ernst Jünger, drawing from his own trench-haunted memoirs in Storm of Steel, went further in essays like “Total Mobilization,” envisioning the next generation of soldiers not as warriors but as “machine operators” in a total war where technology’s icy, impersonal wave engulfed the human form. These men, gazing upon the barbed wire and gas clouds of 1914–1918, intuited that the future’s engines of destruction would erode the very reciprocity of force that stratocracy presupposes.

The 21st century has obviously accelerated this erosion. Precision-guided munitions, cyber operations, and autonomous drones now allow coalitions to wield coercive power without mustering large masses of flesh-and-blood fighters. The warrior’s existential bargaining power - “we can rise and we can fight” - evaporates in a world where force can be projected without flesh.

This severing of the warrior from war is fatal to stratocratic logic. If the treaty that undergirds authority is based on the ability of rival coalitions to muster living force, then a regime that can wield coercive power without mustering flesh-and-blood men no longer needs the treaty at all. It can rule without warriors because it can kill without warriors.

In such a world, the “able-bodied warrior” becomes politically irrelevant. His sword no longer weighs in the balance. His refusal cannot change outcomes. His consent is irrelevant. His existence, in the stratocratic sense, ceases to matter. A system that can kill without able-bodied men no longer fears its able-bodied men. The stratocratic cycle, deprived of the very force that once guaranteed its renewal, begins to freeze in place.

At this point, of course, hardened infantry who have fought in Afghanistan and Iraq will point out that I am wrong. Boots on the ground still matter. War is still fought by hard men doing hard deeds. And I agree. The infantryman still has a place on the battlefield… for now.

But for how long? The Russo-Ukraine War has seen drones come to dominate the battlefield even as infantry formations have become less numerous and more dispersed. At what point do they simply cease to matter? I’ve written several essays pointing out that our global leaders are “all in” on AI and robotics. When I say that, I don’t mean “Gee, Donald Trump really loves ChatGPT.”

Today, every major power, from the United States and China to Russia and Israel are aggressively pursuing lethal autonomous weapons systems, capable of identifying, targeting, and eliminating threats without human intervention. Programs like the U.S. Replicator initiative and China’s Sharp Sword unmanned combat aerial vehicles herald an era where force is no longer the domain of warriors at all, but of self-perpetuating machines.

The ruling coalition expands its army of able-bodied warriors as needed by allowing unchecked immigration.

But let’s say I’m wrong: autonomous robots are overhyped; able-bodied warfighters are the future. Let’s say the silicon specters of autonomous warfare fail to fully eclipse the human element, leaving room for the able-bodied warrior to muster in theory; even if that’s the case, the anti-populist and anti-nativist ruling coalitions of the United States and European Union have already circumvented this vulnerability by inflating their ranks through mass immigration.

In the stratocratic framework, authority rests on the size and loyalty of the warrior cohort; a winning sub-coalition can consolidate power by converting unaligned or rival warriors, often through incentives or rhetoric. Today, this manifests not as rhetorical suasion among natives but as a deliberate demographic engineering project: importing large numbers of young, able-bodied males who, upon naturalization or even partial enfranchisement, swell the electoral armies of the incumbents, diluting the nativist opposition’s muster without the messiness of battle.

In the United States, the influx has been immense. Over the past decade and a half, legal immigration has added tens of millions of new permanent residents and long-term visa holders, with a substantial share being males in prime fighting age. Unauthorized arrivals have compounded this further. Dissident analysts argue that the cumulative effect, counting both legal and illegal entrants, has introduced a population of prime-age males comparable to the size of entire states. Whatever the precise figures, the political impact is unmistakable. Entire metropolitan regions now hinge on immigrant-heavy precincts that reliably deliver victories for globalist-aligned candidates. In city after city, from LA to NY, immigrant blocs form decisive electoral coalitions that insulate incumbents from native discontent.

European leaders have implemented this strategy on a continental scale. From the 2010s onward, the EU ingested an enormous wave of newcomers through asylum systems, labor migration, family reunification, and irregular crossings. The majority of these arrivals were young men from the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia. Once settled into urban centers, these newcomers quickly became pivotal to national elections. In multiple countries, Sweden, Germany, France, the Netherlands, the native Right has repeatedly found itself outnumbered in key districts by naturalized immigrants who overwhelmingly support globalist parties, forming a durable electoral firewall against populist and nativist challengers.

When the ruling coalition can sidestep the stratocratic treaty’s demand for organic contest by importing loyalty, it renders the native warrior’s defection not just temporary, but demographically irrelevant.

There are decreasingly few able-bodied warriors available to muster for the populist coalition.

Where once the coalitions of a nation drew from a robust pool of homegrown vitality to contest authority through muster or ballot, today’s native populations in the US and Europe are shrinking and aging, as the homegrown fertility rates are plummeting below replacement levels. If left unsolved, this inversion will ensure that any potential native resurgence, be it electoral or insurgent, will lack the numbers to tip the scales, rendering the promise of “temporary defeat” a hollow echo in a hall emptied of contenders.

Across the West, native fertility has fallen to historic lows, far beneath replacement levels. In country after country, the demographic pyramid has inverted, leaving the young too few in number to sustain the political leverage their ancestors once took for granted. The proportion of native males in prime fighting age, the backbone of every army, militia, and political sub-cohort, has collapsed to a fraction of its early-20th-century share. Compared to eras when vast ranks of young men could be summoned for mass mobilization, the modern West is a greying civilization, populated by a shrinking minority of native youths overshadowed by imported rivals.

These fractions, already anemic, are further winnowed by a collapse in what might be called “warrior spirit” or vitality. The surviving native young men, instead of constituting a hardened warrior stratum, increasingly struggle with physical frailty, mental instability, and civic disengagement. Obesity, sedentary lifestyles, and processed diets have rendered large segments of the cohort unfit for military service or organized resistance. Mental health epidemics proliferate; anxiety, depression, and neurochemical dysregulation have become defining features of adolescence rather than rare afflictions.

Digital narcotics, arriving in the form of pornography, endless dopamine-loop entertainment, hyper-stimulating social media feeds, and the omnipresent machinery of algorithmic distraction, conspire to dull their spirits further. When combined with SSRIs softening their anger, cannabis sapping motivation, and God-knows-what annihilating their testosterone, the effect compounds into psycho-chemical apathy. An entire generation was raised on frictionless pleasure to teach it to avoid struggle; an entire generation was medicated into emotional sedation to destroy the sharpness of spirit that moves young men to take risks. Where the young hoplite’s world was structured by honor, shame, and duty, the modern youth’s world is a private digital cocoon, numbed, frictionless, and sterile. A man who spends his nights pacified by glowing screens and pot gummies does not wake up with the fire to muster.

Military officials from the United States to Northern Europe openly confess that only a minority of young men now meet the most basic physical, psychological, or moral standards for service. In many countries, the pool of eligible recruits has shrunk so drastically that entire branches of the armed forces are being restructured (further justifying the replacement of warriors with robots). “Fortunately,” the authorities assure us, “immigrant recruits can fill the gap.”

A coalition without a warrior age-cohort is a coalition that cannot enforce its rights. And in the modern West, that cohort barely exists. The demographic foundation of Clause 10, rights as the expression of latent force, has been largely swept away.

The able-boded warriors who might muster against the ruling coalition have been largely disarmed in most polities.

Even as the native warrior’s numbers dwindle and vitality fades, the stratocratic treaty’s linchpin, the latent threat of force to enforce rights and contest authority, has been further dismantled in much of the West through disarmament.

Rights derive not from abstract declarations but from the Minuteman’s musket, the capacity to rise and repel violations of the compact. The American founders grasped this intimately; the Second Amendment enshrines the “right to keep and bear arms” precisely as a bulwark against tyranny, codifying the citizen-militia’s role in a fledgling stratocracy born of rebellion. It ensures that sub-coalitions retain the means to muster, rendering rebellion not just justifiable but feasible when anarcho-tyranny encroaches.

Across most of the modern West, that possibility has been deliberately extinguished. Outside the United States, the right to bear arms has been reduced to a historical curiosity, an artifact displayed in museums while the living polity is rendered defenseless. Comprehensive bans, confiscations, licensing regimes, and “reasonable force” doctrines have stripped native warriors of both weapons and legal standing. The state claims a monopoly on violence while steadily erasing the very rights the stratocratic treaty once protected.

In country after country, violent predators roam with impunity while householders who defend themselves are prosecuted. Knife crime surges where firearms are banned; organized grooming gangs operate for years while police hesitate to intervene; politically inconvenient protests are crushed swiftly, while lawless riots by favored groups are tolerated or excused. The result is a perverse duality: anarchy for criminals, tyranny for dissenters, helplessness for the ordinary.

Britain offers the clearest illustration of this decay. After its great wave of disarmament, crime did not ebb; it simply changed form. Knives, machetes, and improvised weapons replaced guns, and violence proliferated through cities where the native population may not carry so much as a pocketknife in self-defense. Meanwhile, police authorities failed for years to protect children from predatory networks in multiple towns, while devoting immense energy to policing speech, tweets, posters, and political associations. The implicit message was unmistakable: you may not defend yourself, and the state will not defend you either.

This inversion of the stratocratic compact nullifies Clause 16 entirely. A warrior class that cannot arm itself cannot revolt; a warrior class that cannot even legally resist street-level predation cannot hope to challenge entrenched power. And a ruling coalition that knows this need not fear rebellion at all. A disarmed people may still grumble, protest, or vote, but they cannot muster. And in a stratocratic framework, that is the same as having no rights at all.

The ruling coalition has learned how to achieve acquiescence in the losing coalition through social engineering rather than through extension of rights.

Stratocratic theory assumes that the winners in the inter-coalition struggle refrain from imposing those outcomes on the losers that are worse than what the losers would suffer from war. The losers willingly acquiesce to the outcome because they are secure that their rights are protected.

But in today’s anarcho-tyrannical reality, the losers acquiesce even as their rights are obliterated. The ruling coalition has mastered the subtle alchemy of human psychology and uses it to make acquiescence not merely tolerable but inevitable.

They do so primarily by exploiting hedonic adaptation, a psychological mechanism first formalized by Brickman and Campbell in 1971 whereby individuals recalibrate to prevailing conditions, registering not absolute states but their velocity of change. As the frog acclimates to the warming pot, never boiling until too late, so do defeated coalitions normalize encroachments when meted in digestible doses. A whispered expansion of surveillance here, a calibrated constriction of speech there, a new algorithmic monitor today, a fresh set of safety protocols tomorrow… Each concession feels tiny, reasonable, a necessary compromise for safety and order. None is catastrophic on its own but over time the warrior’s hard-won rights are obliterated.

This slow boil gains lethality through the deliberate atomization of society, the evisceration of Edmund Burke’s “little platoons,” the familial, communal, and associational bonds that once buffered the individual against isolation and amplified collective defiance. Across the West, social capital has frayed to gossamer. Trust between neighbors, participation in civic associations, the felt sense of belonging to a coherent people, all have withered under the solvents of digital life, bureaucratic homogenization, mass mobility, and ideological polarization. The sub-coalitions that once formed a warrior’s natural muster have thinned into mere demographic abstractions.

Atomization’s political venom lies in its asymmetry: the cost of resistance, once diffused across kin and clan, now devolves entirely upon the individual, immediate and maximal. To challenge power today is to face ruin alone. Careers vanish with a single accusation, livelihoods dissolve under coordinated deplatforming, families are torn apart by doxing, and legal machinery descends with a swiftness and severity reserved only for the politically inconvenient. The ancient promise of shared risk is gone; the modern rebel shoulders his burdens in solitude.

Acquiescence, by contrast, extracts only trifles, perhaps a muted opinion, a small concession of privacy, a self-censored thought. Each step costs little; the cumulative toll only becomes visible in retrospect, when the man looks down and sees the chains he has quietly fitted to his own wrists.

From time to time, there is still “atomized rebellion,” where fragmented souls lash out individually, but these are catharses without consequence. The outbursts serve as pressure valves that dissipate the very force the stratocratic treaty requires to coalesce into meaningful defiance. Energy that once would have animated collective action instead evaporates and those who express support for the atomized rebellion are ridiculed and sidelined or, in the UK, arrested for unlawful possession of memes.

What is to be done?

It could be said that the ruling coalition has anesthetized the rattlesnake: it slumbers no matter who treads on it. That’s why I ended last week’s essay with an ominous warning, paraphrasing George Orwell: “If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot treading on an anesthetized rattlesnake forever.”

But not every snake is anesthetized, not fully, not yet. If we know how the ruling coalition has performed its alchemy, can we reverse it? If the the ruling coalition seeks to make resistance to anarcho-tyranny futile, is there a way we can we make resistance to it… not futile?

Please remember that “resistance” here is not necessarily physical. Even though stratocratic theory argues that power is based on force, it sees successful politics as the avoidance of use of force. Stratocratic theory is about deterring the abuse of power by ruling coalitions by guaranteeing that losing coalitions hold enough counter-power to check it. Proponents of concealed carry laws want fewer crimes, not more shootings of criminals; stratocratic citizens want less tyranny, not more civil wars. That stratocratic theory has real bite can be seen in the state of liberty today in armed America and disarmed England!

With that in mind, what is to be done?

If military technology has replaced able-bodied warriors as the source of the ruling coalition’s power, then any coalition seeking to resist anarcho-tyranny should seek to acquire its own such technology. Carroll Quigley argued in Tragedy and Hope that eras when weapons are centralized and expensive are despotic eras, and eras when weapons are decentralized and cheap are libertarian. Many military thinkers today believe we are trending away from highly expensive superweapons and towards cheap, disposable, and readily manufacturable (perhaps even 3D printable) weapons. If so, that is cause for optimism. Future Second Amendment activists in the United States might arguing for the right of individuals to own armed drones for personal security and resistance to tyranny. If AI is the weapon of the future, then would-be resisters should have their own militant AIs (such as Centurion, etc.).

Since the ruling coalition is relying on unchecked immigration as its stratocratic bloc, then any coalition seeking to resist it must undertake some combination of (a) halting immigration, (b) remigrating some portion of the new entrants, (c) inviting immigrants of its own ethnicity or creed to join it, or (d) converting the existing immigrant blocs to allies of its own coalition. This has been a major focus of the New Right, of course, although with strong differences of opinion on which aspects of (a) - (d) to emphasize.

Given that the ruling coalition is taking advantage of the declining numbers and vitality of the populist coalition, then the populist coalition needs to reverse that. This, too, has been a major focus of the New Right, which has spoken more clearly and more authoritatively on these matters than any other group. Christian Nationalists focus on a return to traditional large families; BAP vitalists encourage young men to get fit; and so on. But this aspect should be understood more broadly to encompass adjacent factions, like Kennedy’s MAHA movement and other pro-health or pro-vitality coalitions.

Given that the ruling coalition is intent on disarming its “subjects” (as it sees them), the populist coalition must (where it is still armed) resist such attempts with vigor; and where it has become disarmed, it must figure out how to re-arm. This is one area where United States right-wingers can feel proud. The Right to Bear Arms is better protected today than at any point since World War II.

The most complex challenge, however, is the last one. What is to be done in the face of social engineering that uses hedonic adaption to boil the frog and atomizes the citizenry to make sure the cost of resistance is born alone? It seems to me that there are three possible responses.

The first response is platoon-building, creating new social structures that can unit the isolated members of the resistant coalition. Its sometimes called “creating the parallel economy.” This has been a major focus of men like Andrew Torba. If the ruling coalition is able to gain acquiescence to its policies by making sure that the costs of resistance are born alone, the counter is to make sure that we are not alone in our struggle, and that the costs are shared. The Right has made great strides here. Just ask Shiloh Hendrix!

The second response is accelerationism. Social engineering by hedonic adaptation relies on the pace of change being slow enough to go unnoticed. By turning up the heat, the frog can be made to jump out of the pot. There is obviously a thriving community of dedicated accelerationists, but many Right-wingers have reasonable reservations about this strategy. Certainly the experience of Rhodesia and South Africa suggests that European frogs are rather pain tolerant. We might turn up the heat and just boil ourselves to death faster.

The third approach would be to make “atomized rebellion” effective. Things have not yet gotten to the point where anyone has seriously considered this, and given the horrors entailed, it must be understood as a last resort. The theoretical technique by which this can be accomplished is called sixth generation warfare and it entails networkless insurgency by ultra-empowered warfighters who communicate using stigmergy. I wrote an entire article about that theory here (The Seven Generations of Modern Warfare) which paid subscribers can peruse if interested in bleak reading.

So those are seven methods by which we might make resistance viable; those are our seven “meta-resistance methods.” And broadly speaking, the “meta-resistance methods” that arise from stratocratic theory are the efforts that the factions of the dissident right or New Right have attempted to undertake. The populist right has acted without clear ideology, it has stumbled, it has disagreed, it has often fought against itself, it has often been ineffective; but stratocratic theory would suggest it’s at least trying to do some of the right things that need to be done.