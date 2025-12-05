Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Dec 6

In Limits to Growth, any model that multiplied resources by 2x or more...

Ended with a Crash via Pollution, far more brutal than the standard 'business as usual’ model.

The corollary is simple:

Any 'High Energy’ weapons system (the giant industrial armies of today come to mind) would simply increase all their negative feedbacks to unsustainable levels beyond certain critical thresholds, after which they go through Catabolic Collapse as a 'class of objects.'

& after said Terminal Descent & crash via overshoot, there is no recovery to the early state:

Malcom Kyeyune, Julius Krien & others have written extensively about the impossibility of the US military to procure anything anymore, as well as Europe's inability to stop even (say) a 10,000+ strong drone swarm from substate actors due to lack of interception tech.

I'm currently finishing up a piece that touches on this aspect...

But the basic tl;dr is that Population crashes in this century (i.e. down from 8.5 billion to 2.5+ billion by century's end) will be in sync with crashes in 'High Energy' systems, & the rise of LED (i.e. Low Energy Dominant) battlefields, which remain for the next several million years.

LED battlefields mean lack of centralization & overall cohesion to conduct warfare or governance 'from up high' since no such infrastructure (human, physical, material, energy, etc) exists to sustain & maintain said complex systems... & so the end result is a fractal:

Specifically, it's a fractal of 'micro-sovereignties' that are incapable of 'rebuilding' the Industrial paradigm of war & statecraft perpetually, forever:

Which in turn means that the entire world converges to a single, canonical, LED war state, regardless of initial conditions, culture, doctrine, or Technology.

tl;dr- Pater, don't worry! The Future is endless War, Terrrorism & Criminality! 😘 😉

Neoliberal Feudalism
Dec 5

Nice post, Tree. I agree that the ruling class has mastered divide-and-conquer to make armed resistance increasingly irrelevant.

But I’d argue the regime's deepest mastery isn't drones + imported voters + gun confiscation, it's that they’ve captured the noetic commons so completely that the native population literally cannot coordinate perception of the war being waged on them. Trust in media is dead, yet the media still owns the Overton window, the topic list, the emotional script, the images that are allowed to go viral. The Current Thing is still manufactured in a handful of buildings in Manhattan and Langley.

Before any serious resistance is possible, there would have to be a metaphysical shift away from outsourcing reality to institutional authority toward an inner source of truth: a cultural immune reaction that says "I will no longer accept your frame as the starting point of truth." In my view, that’s what Jung called individuation: reclaiming the capacity to perceive, value, and judge without needing permission from the system being resisted. The moves in this direction are very nascent.

