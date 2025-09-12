Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Sep 12

The old phrase “chilling effect” belonged to a slower age, when Silence could still be blamed on hesitation before the state. What unfolds now is not hesitation but exhaustion: Words no longer persuade, debate no longer binds, & only the body... convulsing on stage or bleeding in Silence... still carries meaning.

Kirk & Zarutska’s murders were not warnings that free speech might be threatened; they were proof that it has already been abandoned, that the American republic now builds its myths out of corpses because no living symbols remain. Insurance ledgers & armoured convoys are not safeguards of liberty but receipts of its bankruptcy, proof that every word must now be bought with Capital & steel.

Speech is not chilled; it has been terminally consumed... & so America feeds on its dead because it has nothing else left to believe in.

Valar Addemmis
Sep 12

We all mourn, grieve, and react in our own ways.

Thanks for sharing yours. This is a great piece for reference and context.

I’m not big on any conception of positive

rights, but this could lay the groundwork for an argument that we don’t have equal protection under the law when the government does nothing to punish and recoup costs from bad actors deliberately trying to cast a chilling effect on speech.

