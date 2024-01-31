Regular readers will remember that in December 2023 I predicted that this would be the year that World War III kicked off. It’s only been a month since then and it feels like a decade of history has passed.

Most important, perhaps, of the many actions that have occurred, are Governor Abbot’s surprisingly bold actions in Texas, which have provoked a lot of speculation that a second civil war might kick off.

I am going to hold to my prediction: We will have WWIII, not Civil War II.