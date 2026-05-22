My recent counter-spoliation crusade has born unexpected fruit. Authors and editors have begun to reach out to ask me to read their works, to help them gain exposure to the smart right-leaning audience that gathers here at the world’s #1 Conan-themed philosophy blog; readers have emailed to thank me for helping them discover based new works; and bloggers have reached out with offers to write guest posts on themes of spoliation.

Today is one such guest post, delivered by Eric Rogers, author of the Authentic Masculinity Substack. I was introduced to Eric by my friend Hans G. Schantz. Eric described himself as focused on “creating a grounded view of masculinity by connecting our concept of masculinity to the facts of our sexual identity,” with influences including “Aristotle, Ayn Rand, and Nathaniel Branden.” Long-time readers know of my affection for Aristotle, Rand, and Branden, so naturally I was happy to invite Eric to submit an essay. Without further ado, I invite you to enjoy The Spoliation of Man, a much-needed response to the absurd narrative woven about young men today.

We hear a great deal about the dating crisis. The popular narrative tends to frame it as a problem of lonely, socially maladjusted men, neckbeards, and basement dwellers who are simply too pathetic to attract a woman. Not only is this framing wrong, but the truth is actually quite the opposite. The men who are most invisible to women today are not the worst men. They’re the best ones.

The real problem is much deeper.

What no one is talking about is how the very concept of what a man is has been lost. Because of this, men have no idea what it means to be a man, and women have no idea what a good man looks like, or that one even exists.

The Hero and the Precondition of Desire

Something we hear all the time from women is that they want a man they can look up to. Whether it’s his height, money, his ability to keep his word, etc. They don’t want to feel like they’re taking care of him, quite the opposite. They want to feel like he’s looking out for her. Notice the exceptionally common desire for women to feel led by the man; he initiates, plans, and takes action on her behalf. What women are describing, without having the word for it, is admiration.

Admiration isn’t incidental to a woman’s attraction, it’s the precondition for it. This is why the concept of a hero is essential for a culture. Without a strong cultural awareness of what a hero is, women have no standard of admiration for men, or no concept of this phenomenon at all.

To understand why this matters, you have to understand what a hero actually is. Most think of a hero as someone who does something brave in an emergency, like leaping into a burning house to rescue someone, or a superhero defeating a mustache-twirling villain. However, the true meaning of heroism is far more fundamental than either of these. A hero isn’t simply a brave man or a man who does something remarkable under pressure. These are partial descriptions that miss the essential point.

A hero is the actualization of the nature of man. The embodiment, in a single figure, of the virtues that are specific to what a man is. Not virtues in the generic sense, but the ones that flow from men’s nature itself: the drive to assert his vision of the good against all odds, the courage to face adversity without compromise, the honesty to see the world clearly and act on what he sees, the efficacy to actually shape the world rather than merely endure it.

It’s not a fantasy of what we wish men were, but a vision of what a man becomes when his nature is fully expressed rather than apologized for. This is why heroes are always maximally masculine. Not because heroism is arbitrarily assigned to men, but because the hero is the actualization of masculine virtue.

The classic heroic archetypes make this clear; the men in The Magnificent Seven, Aragorn, Atticus Finch, Achilles, Odysseus, Aeneas, etc. What these men share isn’t a personality type, a set of skills, or even a similar moral code. Each of them has a vision of how the world should be, and each of them is determined to actualize that vision through his will and action. Through courage and determination, he asserts himself against the world to bring his values into existence. He makes the world a better place not by complying with it, but by imposing his values upon it.

The cultural image of a hero shows us what a man should hold himself to, and what a woman should admire in the men around her. Not wealth or height or social status as ends in themselves, but the qualities those things signal: purposeful strength, reliability under pressure, the determination to assert his values into the world.

The very things that women find attractive in men are exactly what our culture doesn’t show them, leaving them only the surface-level qualities visible to them. But things like muscles, money, or a man planning the date can only carry attraction so far. Without her awareness of the deeper value of masculinity, surface-level attraction only leads to a surface-level connection.

The Spoliation of Man

To borrow a framing used by Tree of Woe, the image of man in Western culture has been spoliated. As a reminder, in law, spoliation refers to the destruction or alteration of evidence; the deliberate suppression or corruption of something that would otherwise tell the truth.

That’s precisely what’s been done, over several decades, to the cultural image of the virtuous man, to the image of a hero. This wasn’t aesthetic drift. It wasn’t just a change in taste or storytelling. It was a systematic and deliberate suppression of something that would otherwise tell the truth. We didn’t merely lose the image of an admirable man from our media, it was actively replaced with a distortion designed to make the original unrecognizable.

As with any movement, it grew subtly over time. The first signs were hard to pick up on, but during the ‘80s and ‘90s, the dominant image of the man in American popular culture became the bumbling husband: Homer Simpson, Ray Barone, Al Bundy. Men who might not have been villains, but they lacked almost any redeemable qualities. Importantly, these characters were seen as relatable, “normal guys.” Heroes were still on the big screen, like Kurt Russel and Mel Gibson, but the hero was starting to be seen as a fantasy, while the slob was the truth.

The view that a man was a force for good was slowly and quietly being replaced by the view that a man is a burden, a child, or just an irritating slob. The artists, intellectuals, critics, and even the viewers themselves wanted to see men as “dark,” “gritty,” “imperfect,” or a slob to laugh at because that felt realistic. Whereas a man who’s admirable felt fake.

By the 2010s, this messaging came into full swing. Strength was recast as violence. Male desire was recast as predation. Protectiveness was recast as control. The hero, the man who asserts his values into the world to make it better, was replaced by antiheroes and villains. Men whose masculine qualities were themselves the source of destruction and conflict.

Breaking Bad showed us men’s pride and drive to create as being the root of destruction. Walter’s confession of his motivation at the end of the show clearly shows this: “I liked it. I was good at it.”

Game of Thrones gave us a world where every man was either depraved or ineffectual, where women were victims of men’s cruel nature. Where men of principle, Ned Stark, were purposefully shown as being naive, and women were shown becoming virtuous through their contempt for men. The romance most heavily praised by the show’s audience was between Grey Worm and Missandei, praised precisely because he was castrated.

Westworld presented the same thing. Men either use the park as a vehicle for rape and murder, or are weak and ineffectual. The women of the show are shown as oppressed by men, and liberated via contemptuously defying their evil male overlords.

Rings of Power is one of the more egregious examples. It’s such an explicit hijacking of Tolkien’s world, which is one of the richest examples of heroic masculine virtue in modern literature. Aragorn, Gandalf, Faramir, Frodo, Sam; men whose virtues are the moral backbone of the world. The show took that world and systematically mocked it. The driving force of the narrative, the character with agency, vision, and moral authority, is Galadriel. The men around her exist to doubt her, obstruct her, or be saved by her.

The new Star Wars films did the same. Finn is merely panicked comic relief, running after Rey and arriving too late to matter. Poe spends The Last Jedi being humiliated by his female superiors for the sin of taking initiative. The villains, Kylo Ren and Hux, are petulant and incompetent. They brought Luke back only to degrade his heroism.

The message is consistent throughout the culture: Men only exist to be outpaced, corrected, or redeemed by the women around them.

But the most deliberate, and the most damaging, was the hijacking of children’s media. Around 2010, this attack fell upon children’s movies. Frozen marks the beginning of that change fully actualized. The film arrived wrapped in the familiar architecture of the fairy tale: the princess, the quest, the promise of romantic love. Then it methodically subverted those expectations.

The men in Frozen are incompetent, irrelevant, or evil. Kristoff is presented as the romantic interest, but the whole movie is spent showing how stupid and worthless he is. There’s even a song about how gross he is. When the film arrives at its climactic act of true love, it specifically sets it up so we believe that it’s romantic love that breaks the spell. But this expectation is subverted by a hug from a sister. That’s what the film offers young girls as the pinnacle of love: that men are dispensable, and what women really need, they can only get from each other.

Maleficent did the same only a few years later. The prince stumbles through the forest for the duration of the film, achieving nothing, mattering to no one, present for the sole purpose of demonstrating his own uselessness. He’s only there to show girls that the prince was never the point. That she doesn’t need him, shouldn’t want him, and is better off without him.

Both films were praised by critics and parents alike as progressive, as deeply helpful to young girls. What they were, in reality, was the deliberate destruction of the image of a hero delivered to children at the age when these foundational concepts are still being formed. The tragedy of Gen Z girls is that the culture didn’t subvert the idea of an admirable man. It prevented it from forming in the first place.

In the past, we saw heroes who showed us that a good man is one who is competent, capable, and efficacious. Today, the image of a good man is one that stays in the background, out of women’s way.

The spoliation was systematic and culture-wide. Captain Marvel, in which female empowerment is defined by contempt for men. Ghostbusters 2016, She-Hulk, The Wheel of Time… Across fifteen years of television and film, the pattern is clear: men are either the obstacle, the punchline, or the void that a woman’s competence rushes in to fill. The result is that the very concept of man, his nature and the virtues of that nature, have been corrupted into a twisted distortion of the truth.

Now, fifteen years later, we’re living in the results. Women who can’t connect with men, relationships that don’t last, and everywhere the same baffling phenomenon: women surrounded by good men yet can’t see them. It’s not because the men “lack game,” or because men are failing to meet women’s standards, but because the whole world has warped women’s perception of what they’re looking at.

What We Experience as a Result

What men consistently experience is they’re told to “work on themselves,” to “go to therapy,” to “become worthy of women’s attention,” to “get game,” to “learn to flirt,” but when they do any or all of these things, nothing changes.

We’ve all experienced it:

Spending years in the gym, building a career, developing genuine competence and character, yet finding that none of it produces the results we’re promised.

Going to therapy, doing the inner work, building emotional self-awareness and communication skills, yet discovering that women find this unattractive or don’t even notice.

Being a man who keeps his word, shows up consistently, follows through, yet we see women describe this as “boring” or “too available.”

Being told by a woman “you’re not my type,” yet we watch her date a man who’s objectively worse by every metric she claims to value.

A man can become the most admirable and virtuous man of all time yet remain invisible, because those around him lack the ability to see and admire those qualities.

Without the ability to see men’s virtue, to see what would make him desirable, they’re left feeling as though the vast majority of men aren’t desirable. And even that isn’t seen as admirable enough. The romantasy tropes of ‘vampire princes’ and ‘billionaire dragon shifters’ exist because modern women see so little to admire in real men that their love interests have to be supermen.

It also takes away women’s ability to judge men, leaving women in a position where they have to default to other people’s judgment. Have you ever had a woman you’ve known for months suddenly become interested in you the moment another woman shows interest? They call this “social proof,” but really it’s the product of women having no standard of judgment. Without any means of judging men, the only thing a woman can do is defer to other people’s judgments.

The only form of masculinity that’s recognized by women anymore is the one the modern world has shown them, and the only men they see as decent are the ones who subvert their own masculinity out of shame. Meanwhile, the virtuous men are totally invisible on the sidelines watching in bewilderment. Bad men are attractive; emasculated men are backup; good men are invisible.

Some will object that masculine dominance still works, that high-status, physically imposing men have no trouble attracting women. This is a half truth, and it proves the point rather than refuting it. The standard for a “high value man” in the modern world is the crudest, most surface-level signals of a man’s value: physical size, wealth, social dominance. What modern women are blind to is what those things represent: the man’s character. A woman who can only value a man for his social status or money doesn’t really value him.

Women who have no concept of masculine virtue default to seeing relationships as transactional. We hear a lot of modern women talk about men as only being good for their material worth, or talking about emotional effort in a relationship as “labor.” If one doesn’t see the spiritual exchange, the only thing left is material exchange.

What Revival Looks Like

The path forward isn’t to return to “tradition.” It’s the conscious reconstruction of the concept that made genuine attraction and connection possible—the revival of the admiration of men.

Men must understand what’s happened to them. The invisibility they experience isn’t evidence of their inadequacy. It’s evidence of a cultural deprivation that’s been inflicted on us. Understanding this changes the relationship to our pain. It doesn’t dissolve it, but it saves us from the self-contempt so many men feel today. When we’re told that we’re invisible because “we’re not good enough,” this creates a terrible cycle of self-loathing. Seeing that our standard for what makes a man “good enough” is gone is the first step in leaving the cycle of self-loathing.

So much of casual life is filled with subtle mockery and put-downs of men. The tossed off “men are stupid” comment, or “men are the problem,” or the joke about how men “think with their dick.” These small things add up to a whole atmosphere that makes us feel like men are stupid, gross, sex-crazed, and evil. When these go unnoticed or endorsed we end up eroding our own self-image one crude joke at a time.

The work of counter-spoliation is real and necessary. We can’t change the media our culture produces, but we can change what we let into our lives and our children’s lives. Surround yourself with art that shows men as heroic, admirable, noble, and good. Watch movies prior to 1965, hang as many paintings of heroic men from the 1800s as you can find, order yourself a small reproduction of Michelangelo’s David. Instill this image into your subconscious to make real for yourself what it looks like and feels like to be a good man. If you want to get started with some nourishing art, check out my free list of art here.

The hero is not a fantasy, he’s a necessity. Without heroes, women can’t connect with men and men have nothing to live up to. Without this, love, the kind that’s built on genuine recognition of the other, becomes impossible.

If you enjoyed Eric Rogers’s guest post, be sure to visit his substack Authentic Masculinity to discover more of his writing.