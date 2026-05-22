Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

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Esther Cook's avatar
Esther Cook
May 22

I have been wanting to start an "Honor Womanhood" movement to combat abortion by ignoring the baby and attacking the real root of the problem--loss of women's virtue leading to unwanted pregnancy in the first place. Abortion is a woman's issue and all the screaming about beating hearts and tearing a baby's head off just makes pro-lifers appear to disrespect women's rights to their own choices. Real men love and support women. That's why Dobbs led to an INcrease in total abortions after a year or so.

Now, with this article, I see a need to affirm real men as well. There are at least twice as many sane young men as sane young women. They do need to be affirmed as the treasures they are.

And we have to divorce-proof them somehow.

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Chaz's avatar
Chaz
May 25

This is all well and good but this situation is progressing faster than anyone can keep up with at this point. I say just let the whole thing collapse and wait for a revaluing of men's abilities and contributions. The end of globalization, the rise of inflation, and the dawn of AI should hasten the twilight years of whatever you call our societal morass now.

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