In the grim darkness of the far future, there is only war.

It’s possibly the most famous tagline in the history of speculative fiction, and it became the basis for the entire genre of grimdark fantasy. It’s the tagline for Warhammer 40,000, the science fiction setting created by the British company Games Workshop. WH40K (as fans call it) began in 1987 as a tabletop miniature wargame, but over the decades it has expanded into novels, video games, comics, and other media. In recent years, it has exploded into the pop culture mainstream, with memes identify President Donald Trump with WH40K’s God-Emperor of Man.

The WH40K setting takes place in the 41st millennium, about 38,000 years in the future. Humanity has colonized much of the galaxy and rules a massive empire called the Imperium of Man. The Imperium spans around a million planets (about the same size as the Star Wars Galactic Republic), but it is not a peaceful or progressive society. The Imperium of Man is, I believe, the most extreme example of a theocratic fascist state ever presented in fiction. In form, in ideology, in operation, it is the logical endpoint of politics in a world where the survival of the species is the only achievable moral value.

The Imperium is totalitarian in its reach. There is no aspect of life beyond its interest, no corner of existence outside its scrutiny. Its bureaucracy, the Adeptus Administratum, stretches across the stars. Planetary governors are nominally autonomous yet are bound by the edicts of Terra, enforced by endless layers of scribes, clerks, and tax-collectors. Compliance is, literally, a condition of survival.

The Imperium is theocratic in its nature. The Emperor, kept alive in perpetual agony upon the Golden Throne, is venerated not merely as a ruler but as a god. The Ecclesiarchy enforces the Imperial Creed, ensuring every man, woman, and child on a million worlds bends the knee to His divine authority. Worship is not private devotion; it is a public duty. Apostasy is not an intellectual error, it is treason. Faith is compulsory because faith is armor against the ruinous powers.

The Imperium is militaristic in its essence. The Astra Militarum, the Imperial Guard, consists of numberless billions of common soldiers, fights endless wars against alien, heretic, and daemon alike. The Adeptus Astartes, the famed Space Marines, are the elite warriors of the Imperium, each the product of genetic tampering and spiritual indoctrination, living weapons deployed to crush rebellion, spearhead invasions, or annihilate xeno threats. The Navy maintains control of the void. The Adeptus Mechanicus tends to the machines of war, their techno-priests preserving the engines of a bygone golden age they no longer truly understand.

There is no concept of individual liberty in the Imperium of Man. There is no free speech, no freedom of conscience, and no private property, indeed there are no rights at all beyond the Emperor’s need. The Imperium is a brutal dystopia where trillions live and die in misery.

And the Imperium forces are the good guys in the WH40K universe.

Are We the Baddies? No, We are Not.

The question that haunts most newcomers to Warhammer 40,000 is simple: Given that the Imperium of Man is a fascist, theocratic, totalitarian regime, doesn’t that make them… evil?

From the vantage point of our modern moral frameworks, the answer is clear. A secular liberal who elevates the individual over the collective, rights over duties, and reason over faith will be repelled by the Imperium. An egalitarian progressive will be horrified by the Imperium’s racism, xenophobia, misogyny, and hierarchy. Even a neo-reactionary who favors throne and altar would be hard-pressed to support the genocidal totalitarianism of the Imperium. By the measure of every contemporary ideology, the Imperium is indisputably awful.

But the Warhammer 40K universe is not our universe. WH40K does not offer us a humanistic universe like that of secular liberalism, where reason, tolerance, and progress will inevitably lead to a brighter tomorrow. Nor does it grant us the cold, dead universe of materialist atheism, where the cosmos is indifferent to human life but ultimately conquerable through science. Nor does it gives us the eucatastrophic universe of Christianity, in which the darkness of the fallen world is pierced by divine grace of Christ, whose redemption awaits the faithful.

No, the Imperium’s worldview begins from a set of metaphysical facts that are so dreadful that they’d make even H.P. Lovecraft would despair. The galaxy of the 41st millennium is a hostile place, and not in the abstract sense of geopolitical competition. It is filled with alien civilizations that see humanity as prey: the Orks, a race of genetically engineered warriors who live for war; the Tyranids, extragalactic hive-beasts that devour all biomass in their path; the Drukhari or Dark Eldar, sadistic raiders who feed on the pain of captives. These enemies cannot be negotiated with, reasoned with, or bought off. They can only be killed.

Worse still is the Warp, the parallel dimension through which faster-than-light travel is possible. The Warp is not a neutral medium; it is a sea of psychic currents inhabited by daemonic entities, the Chaos Gods, who seek only the corruption, torment, and eventual destruction of all sentient life. Every human psychic is a potential gateway for these entities. Imagine if each time the little girl in Stephen King’s Carrie used her psychokinesis, there was a chance she’d allow Satan to annihilate all life on Earth. That’s the stakes in the WH40K universe. Every slip in vigilance risks a daemonic incursion, and every daemonic incursion risks omnicidal annihilation. In WH40K, heresy does not merely threaten social order. It threatens reality itself.

In such a universe, the Imperium does what it does because the alternative is annihilation. It enforces religious orthodoxy not because it seeks to control thought for its own sake, but because disbelief in the Emperor opens the door to dangerous cults, heresies, and Chaos worship. It executes psykers not from sadism, but because untrained psykers are existential threats. It demands absolute loyalty because divided loyalty is fatal.

The Imperium’s cruelty is neither gratuitous or unnecessary; it is instrumental and inevitable. The Imperium’s agents don’t operate from the belief that all men must be crushed for the Emperor’s glory, but from the objective knowledge that without unity and obedience, there will be no humanity to save.

Does that make the Imperium evil? No, if one accepts the metaphysical premise of the setting, it makes the Imperium good. In a universe of implacable, metaphysically hostile threats, what we call “tyranny” the Imperium calls “wise governance.”

Hard times demand hard men. The WH40K universe has had the hardest times imaginable for over 10,000 years. Its heroes are the hardest men imaginable.