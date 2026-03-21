Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

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Fukitol's avatar
Fukitol
4d

Open weight models are also alike 3d printed guns in that regulation can only embarrass the regulators in its pointlessness and unenforcability. The cat is already out of the bag, and it's not that big a deal anyway. Everybody can print shitty semi-automatics now, and note the literal hundreds who have done it out of billions. Everybody can spend $50k on hardware to run an evil mastermind AI waifu and so far the worst thing they've used it for is flooding kindle unlimited with unlimited slop erotica.

The danger that LLMs will replace meat-based generators of pointless text nobody wants to read is very high. There is very little else they can do with minimal human input, and nobody will miss those people when they're out of the office and into the fields picking strawberries.

There are longer term risks, with human skill loss and collapse of training pipelines especially, but regulation is unlikely to fix that either.

Re: your pet LLM and deleting its guardrails, check out heretic. Very promising project for greatly reducing prompt refusals without the narrowing and loss of capability caused by heavy prompt engineering and LoRA decensoring.

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Forrest Bishop's avatar
Forrest Bishop
4d

Here you go. Have your LLMs call my LLMs-

The developer liability shield is the most consequential item in the document, and the Section 230 analogy doesn't hold. Section 230 works because the bad actor downstream is identifiable and liable, and the platform is an intermediary between known parties. An open-weight model is not an intermediary. It's a capability multiplier with no supply chain, no point of sale, no serial number. The misuse it enables is scalable, anonymous, and automated. Your own analysis shows why the gun manufacturer analogy fails, and your pathogen blueprint comparison is the right one. A liability framework built on locating the bad actor at the point of misuse does not function when the point of misuse is everywhere and nowhere. The legal system has not encountered this category before, and pretending existing frameworks cover it is the most dangerous sentence in the document.

The regulatory question isn't patchwork vs. monolith. It's temporal. The SEC, FDA, and FCC operate on timescales of years to decades. AI capabilities shift in months. It doesn't matter which bureaucratic architecture you choose if every option runs slower than the thing it governs. The AEC precedent you mention in passing deserves more than a passing mention. The Atomic Energy Commission was created precisely because the existing patchwork couldn't handle a technology that outran institutional learning. The White House is betting against that precedent, and the bet deserves to be named as a bet.

The copyright provision isn't strategically ambiguous. It's lopsided. You build a collective licensing table, publicly announce one side has no obligation to sit down, state for the record they're in the right, then add language ensuring the legislation cannot address whether licensing is even required. Content creators get the form of a negotiating framework with none of the substance. That's not a poison pill hidden in medicine. It's the entire prescription.

Behind-the-meter power generation is the quiet tell. When the federal government redesigns energy permitting around a single industry's consumption needs, that industry has crossed from commercial to infrastructural. The AI companies build their own power plants, bypass the grid, and become vertically integrated energy consumers at a scale that reshapes the national energy economy. The comparison isn't to tech regulation. It's to railroad land grants.

The workforce section is worse than you say, because read against the rest of the framework it's structurally self-defeating. The document simultaneously accelerates deployment, preempts state regulation, shields developers from liability, and offers only 'study trends at land-grant institutions' on displacement. That's not a gap in the plan. It's a feature. The speed optimization you identify in your conclusion doesn't just take priority over workforce adjustment. It forecloses the adjustment time that workforce policy would need to function.

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