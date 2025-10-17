Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

Fabius Minarchus
1d

I think we are already hitting peak LLM. As I predicted, the Internet is already filling up with AI generated spam blogs. I have seen estimates as high as 50% of new posts are AI generated crappe.

I do expect neural nets to give us continued scientific breakthroughs. Many standard statistical tools are the mathematical equivalent of a single neuron neural net. Think of the disconnect between observed heritability of IQ and models of IQ contributions of individual gene variants. The latter assume that the variants simply add up. A more complex neural net would quickly find zones in superspace where a gene variant increased IQ and zones where it decreased IQ.

As for the Controlled Burn option, there are several Plan Bs floating around, including some you have written. There is nothing inherently doomed about our economy that we cannot fix with the right tax *increases* combined with no new expensive projects. The retirement portion of Social Security is a 10.6 percent tax. This needs to be raised to around 15% -- or somebody else needs to foot the SS deficit, such as the woke rich. This is manageable. I have proposed several ways to

increase taxes on our enemies in Rule 10, and I'm not done yet. And you have floated some very interesting alternative tax proposal as well.

It's way too late to balance the budget with spending cuts. Yes, we can trim a few hundred billion dollars per year, but we need a deficit reduction of at least a trillion/year to flip the bifurcation. (Cut the deficit in half or so and interest rates will drop, which will drop deficits further.)

(Yet another Plan B: tariffs combined with tax simplification and an end to DEI bring male workforce participation back to 1950s levels. Kicking out 20 million illegals makes housing affordable for young couples. The welfare load drops. Meanwhile, RFK Jr.'s MAHA cuts our Medicare and Medicaid load by 30% by making people healthier. This is a very rosy scenario, but conceivable.)

Ahnaf Ibn Qais
1d

#1 & #2 are just silly.

“Here’s this magical 🍳 we will all cook together… & we’ll do it without any of the crucial cooking ingredients at scale & scope.”

^In the year 2025, that’s 🇺🇸 talking about 🤖 & the “green energy revolution.”

No material energy flows? No 🤖 & no such “miracle”… whether it be some sci-fi comedic ending or some dystopian hellscape.

#3, #4 & #5 are Simultaneous due to Stag-Deflationary Headwinds & Convergent Polycrises. They will occur “all bundled up.”

Both #6 & #7 are what imploding societies a la normalcy bias & cultural materialism (per Marvin Harris & students) try to justify ad hoc:

“Things are just declining as is” is Cope #1 while “Here’s a way to get out of this mess by doing sequential problem solving” is Cope #2

(Note— the forest burn metaphor isn’t the only one, other people have used other related metaphors when talking about non-existent reforms that will never happen… we see this especially in the late Ottoman & Qing societies).

#8 will happen after several waves of simultaneous “GAME. OVER! 😎” … & after Everyone Dies… 😊🤭

Tl;dr— Pater OPTIMIST Confirmed! 😘 😉

