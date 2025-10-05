Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

Fabius Minarchus
Oct 5

Do go absolutely crazy hunting down mold in your home! A leak in your walls can cause mold to grow under your drywall and do serious problems. I had an invisible mold problem which did not show up on a mold test which caused my eyelids to swell up to the point where I could not sleep properly because I could feel the eyelids when I shut my eyes. My eyes burned when I tried to work in my home office. Had to move my computers to another room.

I could get relief using a portable HEPA air purifier IF it had a fresh charcoal impregnated mesh. But that only worked for a few days before I had to replace the charcoal mesh thingy. Quite expensive. The HEPA filters proper did nothing. Bad mold gives off bad gasses.

If I had the situation again, I'd make a horizontal tray with legs and aluminum window screen for the bottom. I'd fill the tray with activated charcoal -- like the kind used in aquariums. Then I'd have a removable screen on top. I'd blow air through this from underneath using a small Vornado fan. A temporary hack, but if it works if you KNOW it's a mold problem and can motivate yourself to hire a contractor to hunt for water leaks, fix them and then remove/bleach moldy studs.

Now from your description it sounds like you have actual spores getting in the sinuses, so a HEPA

filter could help that. But I still say that the experiment above could be useful. Then again, simply opening windows can be a pretty good test this time of year.

Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Oct 5

Get well soon Pater! ❤️‍🩹🥹🥰😊

