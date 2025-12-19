Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
5d

If the E-Materialist claim is that no One is conscious, then no One is actually knowing that claim either; it’s just a clever machine-story that deletes the witness, mistakes prediction for understanding, & turns “many Ptolemies died” from a joke into a de facto moral alibi.

If you take the opposite end of the spectrum, where E-Idealists say that 'Reality is mental-like, but our concepts of mind are wrong,' then that means said claim is saying 'everyone & everything is conscious' which gets you to that same Dead End... no One is actually knowing that claim either since 'everything & everyone' being conscious nullifies said reception.

If you say 'everyone is actually everything... which is third person Objective' (as E-Materialists do) or 'everything is actually everyone... which is first person Subjective' (as E-Idealists do) ... the real issue is lack of Differentiation, which is needed even before any talk about Cognitive matters. This is because without Differentiation, you cannot even speak about basic stuff...

The Islamic position is to say Everything & Everyone exists Contingently because Allah Most High dictates that they do... so neither Mind nor Matter are eliminated, they are rather subsumed under Capital-R Reality (i.e. Allah Most High) who 'relativizes' (not the right word, but it will get the point across) under a Higher Ontological Order.

So neither Mind nor Matter are Ultimate, while Allah Most High's Absolute Existence is what contingently makes both exist. This actually works out perfectly:

Eliminating one or the other or both gets you the following Reductios, even in tenseless grammar:

1) Eliminating Matter via E-Idealism means Stewardship is moot... since the world must be real for it to be entrusted to mankind. The reductio here is (suppose by brute assertion it is said 'this is true') is that No statements can be made about 'the world' sans said entrusting, reality & third-person traits.... which you don't get if you Eliminate Matter.

2) Eliminating Mind via E-Materialism means Accountability is moot... since the faculty of choice is what gets you real intention, law, ethics & whatnot... The reductio here is that without propositions finding 'receptive minds,' knowledge is impossible & so too is basic truth tracking... including the veracity (or lack thereof) of E-Materialism.

3) Finally, if both are Eliminated, what you get is loss of meaning itself a la absence of Signs (i.e. Ayat) & Perceivers (i.e. Witnesses) & the reductio here is that you then get a scenario where 'Nothin is existent' (allegedly) yet here you are speaking about said 'Nothing,' which Ipso Facto ruins the whole point re- There is NOTHING (since at the bare minimum there is at least 'one contingent existent' namely you talking about the subject).

To Conclude... assigning Absolute status to either Mind, Matter, both or neither... gets you this mess. In a way, the fact that you get these silly Reductios is what can then be presented to the thinking mind as an informal Quasi-Proof of The Necessary Existent... i.e. Allah Most High! 😊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Glenview's avatar
Glenview
5d

Excellent column, as always!

One of the things that convinces me that humans (and many animals) are CONSCIOUS in a manner that MACHINES ARE NOT is the vast difference in the FORM attention takes between the two hemispheres of the brain.

The LEFT hemisphere (still often called the "dominant" hemisphere, mainly because it does the talking) sees the world as a collection of static, lifeless things, and builds a view of the whole from the parts. It has no empathy and does not understand metaphor, humor, most music, religious awe, and other states important to the human condition. It DOES, on the other hand, use tools well and by categorizing the ever-changing reality into static units we can manipulate, gives us power over the world. The LEFT hemisphere sees PEOPLE mostly as lifeless elements to be used, also.

The RIGHT hemisphere sees the big picture, senses our connection with others and with all around us, understands the subtext of what is said or written and creates the basic thrust of what we want to say (but needs the LEFT hemisphere to create the speech -- speech being just another tool that the LEFT handles). The RIGHT has empathy and understands the TONE and other unspoken meaning of what is said.

Both hemispheres are involved in everything we do, but each creates a particular and unique understanding of the world we inhabit and of the way we respond to it. The LEFT is essentially an important, always-active tool, while the RIGHT is -- or should be -- the captain or Master in this relationship (as Iain McGilchrist puts it in, for example, his The Master and His Emissary: The Divided Brain and the Making of the Western World). McGilchrist believes society at large has become unbalanced, with LEFT hemisphere characteristics overpowering the RIGHT; rather than being a useful and necessary tool, the LEFT-hemisphere view is imposing an ever-more mechanistic and non-empathic cast on society.

I highly recommend McGilchrist's work to anyone interested in -- well, life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
40 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Contemplations on the Tree of Woe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture