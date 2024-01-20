I was delighted today to see that the 3-million-subscriber channel The Why Files was so inspired by my essay “When Orcs Were Real” that it created a 45-minute video about the topic. Of course, ultimate credit must always with Danny Vendramini, whose book Them and Us remains the original and best explanation of the theory.

Let me also give a hello to the hundreds of new subscribers who came in via The Why Files. Thanks for signing up! Tree of Woe covers a broad range of topics ranging from alt-history to conspiracy theory to metaphysics to politics. Since you enjoyed “When Orcs were Real,” you’ll probably enjoy these articles, too:

New doses of Woe post on Wednesday at noon.