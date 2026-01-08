Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

Kim Di Giacomo
This was a fascinating read and honestly a bit bracing. What I appreciate most is the insistence on following the math even when it leads somewhere uncomfortable. For decades we were told the science was settled, yet very basic probability questions were never answered in a serious way. You do not have to buy every conclusion here to see that the challenge is real and overdue. If nothing else, this reminds us that science is supposed to be about explaining reality, not defending sacred cows.

4 replies
Ryan Davidson
If anything, the process of AI "reinforcement learning" just underscores the scale of the problem here. Just look at any of the examples online of people training an AI to play a very simple video game implementation of something like bowling, or "Hide and Seek," etc. It generally takes millions upon millions of iterations (if not billions!) before the AI starts to get good. More iterations than the Earth is years old in some cases.

If each iteration were the equivalent of a biological generation, some of these programs would take longer than the generally accepted current age of the universe to get where they end up. Which is often still pretty bad.

And that's just to get a simple program to play a stupid video game. When the "selection pressure" is quite deliberately designed to achieve the best results possible.

Yet we're somehow supposed to believe that biological organisms could emerge purely as a function of random, unguided natural selection?

Nah.

1 reply
