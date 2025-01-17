Woe! Woe to D.C.

The Woe family is going to D.C. this weekend for Trump’s inauguration.

How did this miraculous turn of events come about? Well, while I was writing esoteric essays on… Aenean arches… Mrs. Woe was working with the Trump Force 47, MAHA Action, and Tea Party as a volunteer. As a result of her efforts, she secured us an invitation to a few interesting events, including a black-tie ball with Robert Kennedy.

We didn’t get tickets to the actual inauguration itself. On the one hand, that’s cause for regret; it might be a world-historic moment and it would have been a memorable experience to attend. On the other hand, my general sense of caution and circumspection about being in large crowds during world-historic moments makes me relieved we won’t be there.

In many ways, January 20th will mark the real beginning of the year 2025. In the spirit of inaugurating the new year, I’ve just inaugurated a new Tree of Woe subscriber chat that’s open to my paid subscribers. If we are at liberty to do so, I will post live updates from D.C. this weekend; I genuinely have no idea what to expect at some of these events. Will they make us turn in our phones? Can we get live video of Ted Cruz doing the Macarena? It remains to be seen.

After the weekend, the Tree of Woe subscriber chat will be a place where I solicit feedback about which topics are of interest and have private discussion with my most woeful(?) supporters. I set up a similar chat room called the “Chat of Kings” for my Patreon subscribers from my tabletop game business and it has proven quite popular. Hopefully this chat will be popular, too.