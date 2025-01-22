Mrs. Woe and I returned from Washington D.C. yesterday evening. After retrieving the intrepid Maximus Magnus from canine camp, we promptly collapsed with exhaustion. Today I awaken recharged with the full vigor of a 49 year old sedentary blogger (this is not a lot of vigor, but that’s what caffeine is for) to share with you the events of the weekend.

I’ve restricted this article to paid subscribers only. Normally my paywalled articles are filled with political takes that are too spicy for public consumption, but that’s not the case with this one. This one is restricted because it has behind-the-scenes photographs of me and my wife, personal anecdotes about famous people we met over the weekend, and videos taken at live events.