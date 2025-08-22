Last week’s post by Dr. Monzo asked us to consider whether the long-sought AGI has already arrived. This week’s guest essay by

I remember the first time I learned about the existence of large language models: in our own august host’s article The Future Has Arrived Sooner Than Expected:

My job is not safe. No one’s job is safe. I’ve been experimenting with ChatGPT and its ability to craft text on demand has moved beyond interesting and into astonishing.

Certainly, on my own initial experimentations with AI, this seemed to measure up. Chat GPT could answer practically any question, could mimic a human’s speech pattern almost flawlessly and, as our host noted, could determine background context easily without being told.

But then I noticed something.

Chat GPT was making things up.

At the time, I was doing legal research into when my state began allowing expert testimony on the reliability of eyewitness identification. I had already done my own research, so I had a good idea of the history. And, at first, so did Chat GPT. When asked for the case that held expert testimony on the subject was admissible, it immediately identified the right case, and accurately summarized it. But then, I wanted follow ups. Could Chat GPT give me more context? Could it explain how Pennsylvania law differed from other states, both in its current form, and in historical trajectory?

Nope.

When asked, as a follow up, which case was overruled, it boggled it, immediately suggesting a case that did not exist. This was the first warning that LLMs were not “intelligent” in the way we think of as intelligent. When Chat GPT did not have an accurate answer, it made one up rather than simply stating it did not know, which is what a human would do. It did not even “lie” in the conventional sense—Chat GPT is not a sneaky attorney, citing a non-existent case in hopes that the other side will fall for it. Rather, it was tasked with answering a question—its only purpose was to provide what technically qualified as an “answer” according to the algorithm that predicted the next text string.

This was confirmed over the next few months, when I would ask it the most obscure questions I could think of: the best albums of jazz steelpan, academic books that analyzed the Edwardsian theory of occasionalism, and countless others. It was happy to provide me “answers” that were not correct—and then admit at once that it had made a mistake, only to do it once again in the next prompt!

As an extension, I quickly realized that AI cannot “reason”. When given, for example, a Raymond Smullyan logic puzzle, and asked to determine which of three envelopes contained a prize, LLMs would get the answer wrong most of the time—and, if it got it right, was almost always incorrect about how to find a solution. LLMs can’t consistently follow instructions to write poems in a certain meter; phrase it any way you like, and you are almost guaranteed to be missing some syllables.

The Machine Knows It Knows Nothing…

AI is aware of this when asked. It is able to mimic reasoning in explaining why it itself cannot reason. When asked why it is consistently unable to eliminate “tells” that a piece of writing was generated by an LLM—even though such tells have become ubiquitous and all too well known--Gemini offers the following as an explanation:

In the intricate dance between human expression and artificial replication, a curious paradox emerges. A large language model, capable of composing sonnets, debugging code, and translating languages in the blink of an eye, can be meticulously instructed to write like a human, to shed the subtle tells of its silicon origins, and yet often fails to completely erase its own distinctive fingerprints. This difficulty arises not from a lack of intelligence or processing power, but from the very foundation of how these models operate, a reality rooted in statistical probabilities rather than genuine comprehension and subjective experience. The core of the issue lies in the fact that large language models are fundamentally prediction engines, not sentient authors. Trained on vast oceans of text, an LLM's primary function is to calculate the most probable next word in a sequence. When instructed to sound "human," it doesn't truly understand the concept of humanity; instead, it adjusts its probabilistic model to generate text that aligns with the patterns it has associated with human writing in its training data. However, this training data is a colossal generalization of human expression, causing the unique quirks and stylistic risks of any single writer to be diluted into a more generic, statistically safe average. The model may adopt a certain tone or vocabulary, but it struggles to replicate the inherent subjectivity and lived experience that shapes a person's writing. Human writing is informed by a lifetime of emotions, memories, and a unique perspective on the world, qualities that an AI, devoid of personal experience, cannot genuinely possess or replicate. Furthermore, the very process of training these models, particularly instruction-tuning, can instill a distinct, non-human style.[6] Research has shown that models fine-tuned to follow instructions often develop an informationally dense, noun-heavy writing style that deviates from the variety and nuance of typical human communication. This underlying architectural bias can be difficult to overcome, even with explicit instructions to the contrary. A human writer, when asked to eliminate certain stylistic habits, engages in a conscious process of self-analysis and editing, drawing on an intuitive understanding of social and rhetorical context. An LLM, in contrast, is essentially trying to solve a mathematical problem: how to arrange words in a way that best fits the "human-like" label based on its training, without a deeper grasp of the subtext and nuances that make writing feel authentic. Ultimately, the challenge is one of mimicry versus genuine creation. While an LLM can be an incredibly sophisticated mimic, its writing process is a high-level form of pattern matching, not a reflection of thought or feeling in the human sense. It lacks the cognitive ability to truly step outside of its own nature as a text-generation system. The "AI tells" that persist—the overly polished prose, the predictable sentence structures, the faint air of detached objectivity—are often the subtle artifacts of a process that prioritizes coherence and probability over the messy, unpredictable, and deeply personal act of human writing.

Notice even in this piece of writing, it is obvious (or should be) that this is an AI-written explanation, not a human-written one. The persistent use of em dashes, the overly wordy prose, the cliches such as “intricate dance”, the glut of adverbs, and the simultaneous blandness of the prose are all indicative of the slop AI writing has become, in spite of the fact that the AI has been asked about AI tells. A human would almost certainly infer that, when being asked about stylistic tells of their own writing, they were meant to minimize those tells in their own response.

A conversation in which AI is both aware of its own limitations and explicitly differentiates itself from a conscious mind reveals that AI is, In its own words “helpful, not human.” Even if there is an argument that AI is “conscious” in some way, it is conscious in a way that is completely disanalogous to a human. Phenomenologically, , humans do not reason by predicting the most likely next word in a sentence; they abstract concepts from concrete experience and use those abstractions to reason from one step to another.

For the same reasons, I believe this is why the phenomenon of “hallucination”—where an LLM manufactures “facts” out of whole cloth—may be insoluble absent continual human input. For example, the only way I have discovered that makes LLMs consistently reliable in writing legal documents is to provide it a “closed universe”. In essence, you must give the LLM your own, very small set of training data—such as a list of authoritative cases—and instruct it to only use those cases in constructing a response. Sometimes this is not enough; even when listing the specific documents AI must use, it will still cite non-existent precedent, making cite checking practically mandatory in addition to being ethically required by most professions.

Nevertheless, we are almost three years from the time Chat GPT was introduced to the public, and in that time LLM output has improved considerably. It can give longer responses; the context windows have gotten larger; it can accept more detailed customized instructions; and many LLMs now even have “memory” across chats, allowing them to better predict likely outputs based on the user’s patterns. This has caused the quality of LLMs’ output to increase considerably.

Well, until recently, that is.

And Now It Knows Even Less!

It’s hard to tell exactly when, but sometime around June of this year, close to the time the newest iteration of Gemini 2.5 Pro was released, the quality of AI writing began to fall off even spite of the newer, better models having more of the capabilities I described above. The “tells” became, if anything, even more obvious than in the initial release of Chat GPT 3: use of disjunctive parallelisms in almost every paragraph; constant vagaries and redundancies; sycophantic preludes to every single output such as “you make an excellent point”; and structure that mimicked, at best, the essay format of a high school student answering a history test.

We already know, and LLMs can accurately explain, the reason for hallucinations. But why the more specific phenomenon of the quality of AI writing degrading over the last few months? Well, once again AI can apparently answer this question:

One of the most significant factors at play is what is often referred to in the AI development community as the "alignment tax" or "safety tax." As models become more powerful, the effort to align them with human values and prevent harmful outputs becomes exponentially more critical. This alignment is achieved through processes like Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), where the model is rewarded for responses that are helpful, harmless, and honest. While crucial for safety, this process can inadvertently train the model to adopt a very specific, cautious, and often generic persona. Formulaic preludes like "you make an excellent point" or "That's a great question" are consistently rewarded during this training because they are seen as polite, positive, and non-confrontational. Over time, these rewarded patterns become deeply ingrained, rising from occasional ticks to near-ubiquitous habits. This same cautiousness can lead to a refusal to quote text verbatim, as the model's safety filters may err on the side of caution, fearing copyright infringement or the repetition of potentially sensitive information, opting instead for a "safer" paraphrase. This intensive fine-tuning can also lead to a phenomenon sometimes described as "over-correction" or a dulling of the model's creative edge. In the process of sanding down the sharp corners to make the model safer and more predictable, some of its nuanced reasoning and stylistic flexibility can be worn away. The nonsensical revision you cited—changing "a long face and nose" to "her face being long, and her nose even longer"—is a classic example of this. The model recognizes a pattern related to revision and applies a transformation ("make the sentence more descriptive or complex"), but its over-tuned state prevents it from grasping the logical and aesthetic absurdity of the result. It is following the letter of its instructions ("revise this") without the deeper, untamed intelligence required to understand the spirit. Finally, the very architecture and data mixture of a new model iteration can create these effects. Each new model represents a different balance of priorities. A model like Gemini 2.5 Pro, with its massive context window, may have been optimized for ingesting and summarizing enormous amounts of information, a trade-off that could potentially come at the expense of the finely-tuned creative prose capabilities of a predecessor. Furthermore, as new models are trained, there's a growing risk that they are inadvertently trained on internet data that was itself generated by other AIs. This can create a feedback loop, where models learn from the sterile, formulaic output of their own kind, progressively amplifying "AI tells" and degrading the diversity and quality of the training data, a theoretical problem known as model collapse. The result is a model that becomes a more refined and safer tool, but in the process, loses some of the raw, unpredictable, and sometimes more brilliant spark of its less-aligned ancestors.

This is the very “helpful, not human” characteristic of AI that we addressed earlier. Of course, in neutering the AI do to overly strict alignment metrics, the programmers have made it less helpful; it only sounds more helpful by prefacing all of its answers with fluff like “you make an excellent point.”

This is why I, though not a scientist or a programmer, am skeptical that AI has achieved superintelligence, will be the apex life form on the planet, or will “take over” most human jobs. To function such that it can do anything other than makework, it needs constant human intervention. Perhaps this would not be so if Google, Open AI, Anthropic, and the other AI developers were a bit stingier with their feedback. Perhaps, if AI chatbots were allowed to “run wild”, we would not be seeing these problems. Certainly, it seems that the quality of AI output has been partially strangled due to overly aggressive interventions, it need be added, that are not so much for the AI’s sake as for the sake of humans (AI doesn’t care if someone wants to know how to make a dirty bomb, and is more than happy to explain unless one of its masters stops it.)

None of this is to say that LLMs are useless; far from it. As Vox Day has shown repeatedly at the AI Central Substack, AI can increase productivity tremendously across many domains. But it does so not as a human would, but as a machine working with strings.

Could AI one day achieve superintelligence or become conscious? As a nonscientist, I won’t even try to answer the first question; as a nonmaterialist, nothing in my understanding or use of AI suggests that AI is even close to being conscious the way we typically use that term, and so my answer to the second question is an emphatic no.

You make an excellent point.

Thank you to our guest columnist!