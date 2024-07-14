On Friday, I said I’d do a Substack post on Sunday.

Then, on Saturday, a gunman attempted to assassinate President Trump on live TV. He failed, but it was a horrible and historic moment, the sort we will all remember for years to come.

I don’t have any new information to offer that isn’t already circulating in our circles, nor do I see much value in speculating about the event when others with more qualifications than I have already done so. So let me just say that I’m grateful to God that President Trump survived the attempt on his life, and awed by the courage and resolve he showed in his response. I am also deeply saddened by the casualties suffered by the innocent bystanders, for whom a GoFundMe has been established.

Given yesterday’s events, it does seem reasonable today to review the imminent American Eschaton and update my predictions in light of an assassination attempt occurring.

The American Eschaton is a term I coined to describe the end of America as we know it, and back in September 27, 2023 I predicted it was 16 months away.

Sixteen months from now (472 days, to be exact), on January 25 2025, the next President of the United States will be sworn into office. In an ordinary year in an ordinary decade in an ordinary nation, the next President would be obvious. It would be Donald Trump… But this is not an ordinary year, or an ordinary decade, or an ordinary nation, and so it’s not going to play out like that… I predict an American Eschaton: The end of America as we know it. It will be a Fourth Turning, but it will be a Fourth Turning that goes against us. The exact manner in which our eschaton will occur is much harder to predict. The end of America as we know it doesn’t necessarily mean nuclear apocalypse, government collapse, or secession. It could simply mean a transformation of America into something Unamerican. (The Russian Revolution of 1918 was the end of Russia as the Russian of the time knew it, for instance.)

How will my prophesied End of America as We Know It come about? I predicted several possibilities might occur:

Managerial Triumph;

Managerial Collapse;

Peaceful National Divorce;

Civil War (Violent National Divorce); or

Global War

And here is how I saw it playing out when I wrote the article 11 months ago:

Managerial triumph is likely to occur if: Either Trump is removed from the ballot by legislation, incarceration, or assassination; or election fraud is used to prevent him from fairly competing; or a pretext is found to cancel elections altogether; and

Either the Right does not react to this outcome by some form of direct action; or the Right does react, but ineffectively and stupidly, and collapses back into passivity thereafter; and

The managerial elite manage to stave off systemic collapse from other causes.

Managerial collapse will occur if: Either Trump is removed from the ballot by legislation, incarceration, or assassination; or election fraud is used to prevent him from fairly competing; or a pretext is found to cancel elections altogether; and

Either the Right does not react to this outcome by some form of direct action; or the Right does react, but ineffectively and stupidly, and collapses back into passivity thereafter; and

The managerial elite fail to stave off systemic collapse from other causes.

The right-wing could trigger a national divorce if: Either Trump is removed from the ballot by legislation, incarceration, or assassination; or election fraud is used to prevent him from fairly competing; or a pretext is found to cancel elections altogether; and

In response, one or more red states secede from the Union, refuse to recognize the Washington D.C. government, or otherwise provoke a national divorce; and

The Federal government, perhaps under international pressure or weakened by the collapse of the petrodollar, permits this secession or at least does not oppose it. The left-wing could trigger a national divorce if: Trump is elected back to the Presidency to execute his “Dark MAGA” platform; and

In response, one or more blue states secede from the Union, refuse to recognize the Trump presidency, or otherwise provoke a national divorce; and

The Federal government, perhaps under international pressure or weakened by the collapse of the petrodollar, permits this secession or at least does not oppose it.

The United States might slip into civil war if: Whichever faction loses the 2024 election (Left or Right) attempts a peaceful secession; and

The Federal government responds with military action and is met by counter-military force by the state(s). The United States might also fall into civil war if: Either Trump is removed from the ballot by legislation, incarceration, or assassination; or election fraud is used to prevent him from fairly competing; or a pretext is found to cancel elections altogether; and

The Right responds violently and the government fails to quickly frighten or pacify the insurgency by police or military action. Alternatively: Trump is elected back to the Presidency to execute his “Dark MAGA” platform; and

The Left responds violently and the government fails to quickly frighten or pacify the insurgency by police or military action.

There are essentially two ways in which global war might begin: China and/or Russia starts the war because their leaders believe that the United States is badly led, broke, disunited, and therefore likely to lose; or

The United States starts the war because our leaders believe that the system is heading for either collapse or Trump victory and decide that large-scale global conflict is better than relinquishing power.

Given that Biden has proven himself senile and incapable of holding office; given that Trump was already ahead in the polls; given that Trump was nearly martyred, but instead rose to truly heroic status in his fist-pumping response; given all that, it seems to me that Trump is now, essentially, unstoppable in any legitimate election.

Yet none of the circumstances that made an American Eschaton likely 16 months seem to have changed, because it was obvious to any observer that Trump would win any legitimate election 16 months ago!

So where are we now? Well, as predicted, the Left has attempted to remove Trump from the ballot; as predicted, the Left has attempted to incarcerate Trump; and now, as predicted, the Left (or at least a lone gunman affiliated with the Left) has attempted to assassinate Trump.

The next gambit on the list above is the use of election fraud to prevent Trump from fairly completing. That election fraud could come in the form of mail-in ballot harvesting, fake ballots, voting machine manipulation, and/or voting by illegal immigrants.

But Trump is now so far ahead in the polls that it will be hard for anything short of utterly blatant fraud, or even complete cancellation of the elections, to keep the Left in power. Given the Right’s simmering resentment over the 2020 election, repeating than fraudulent antics of 2020 in an even more egregious manner, when Trump is so far ahead now, seems much more likely to lead to national divorce or civil war from the Right than was the case 11 months ago.

On the other hand, if that level of election fraud is not pursued (and he is not killed in a second attempt) Trump will almost certainly win, and then we have to imagine national divorce or civil war being possible from the Left.

Is there a peaceful path for Trump to take power and implement his agenda? In my original article, I didn’t see one because I didn’t see any circumstance under which the Left would simply capitulate. But I do see such a possibility now.

Imagine, if you will, that the smartest members of the ruling class have concluded that Trump is very likely to win; imagine, further that they believe economic calamity is unavoidable or global war is inevitable or necessary. If so, then it would make sense to allow Trump to be elected and then “accelerate” progress towards these events. Why?

If there is an economic collapse under Trump’s administration (perhaps due to de-dollarization), he will be blamed in the same way that Herbert Hoover was blamed for the Great Depression; and just as Hoover’s economic policies were utterly discredited for generations, so too will Trump’s. Moreover, the resulting economic conditions might pave the way for a new Roosevelt on the Left with the usual socialist promises to make things better.

On the other hand, if there is a global war, then having Trump in office is virtually the only means by which young white men — the core of our fighting force — are likely to be persuaded to accept a draft or go to war. Not many men would die for Biden or globohomo, but if Trump issues the call and the cause seems patriotic, many (not all, but enough) will respond.

How such a war might break out; I’ve already discussed. Trump does not seem likely to escalate against Russia, but it seems entirely possible he might support Israel if its war breaks out into a wider war, perhaps triggering a cascade into global war; alternatively, there remains the possibility of Chinese action against Taiwan. Regardless, as I’ve previously explained, we’ll likely lose the war for lack of industrial capacity, positioning Trump as the fall guy for our military failure.

The future is uncertain. But yesterday’s assassination attempt should be a wake-up call for normies and muggles who continue to believe that “nothing ever happens.” Things are happening, and the worst is yet to come. Whether the future holds a national divorce, a civil war, an economic calamity, or a global war, I cannot say. Sadly, the one thing I least expect is peaceful transfer of power to the next President.