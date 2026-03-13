Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

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Humdeedee's avatar
Humdeedee
3d

I purchased Fables for Young Wolves for my 11 year old grandson for a Christmas gift. I think he may still be a bit young for some of the stories, and certainly much of the vocabulary is beyond him, though he does like to read and does so daily. I doubt that he’s read it yet, but his dad, my son, commented that he would enjoy reading the stories. I hope he and my grandson are reading it together.

My grandson is like so many with a deep involvement in the digital world. For all the positive ways in which my son and d-i-l are parenting my two grandchildren, I am dismayed that they’ve allowed both to have access, though not unlimited, to smart phones and tablets. They believe they’ve locked down both devices to protect against the many ways evil - doers can gain confidence and access, but even if that’s possible, and I have doubts, just the constant eyes on screens is not doing them any good. I’ve wracked my brain trying to penetrate their disengagement with anything that isn’t a screen, but I’ve failed. Neither he nor my granddaughter, aged 15, will engage in conversation with me beyond cursory responses amounting to little more than a few words.

I read both of the stories you included. The Wolf and the Lady has a dark theme that moms might consider too violent for young readers. I did find it immensely readable, certainly holding my interest. I think a young reader ranging from mid-to late teen, will appreciate the fact that the stories aren’t pandering to them by softening or disguising the hard edges of the message in each story.

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
3d

When you're hiking, you sometimes take the wrong path or go in the wrong direction and wind up in a mire. You can push on and through, or you can turn back.

No matter the choice - either carries its own costs - the mire will remain and you will need to navigate it somehow, and take into account when you walk on, what to look out for so you do not wind up in another one.

I view the Culture War the same way: going back is a valid choice, but you cannot stop where you went back to - to do so is to yield the scouting position to strangers and randomness. If you go back, you must still forge ahead a new path.

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