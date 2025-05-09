Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

Fabius Minarchus
7h

Excellent ideas!

I would go with one term on. One term off. My rule would be: no running for office -- any office -- while holding an office. If this means too much turnover in the House to keep things viable, maybe we should stagger House terms or something -- sort of how we do the Senate.

For Gerrymandering, an alternative enforceable rule would be: a district map which has fewer partial counties while also meeting one man/one vote, automatically beats the current proposal. One might also count cities above a certain size as counties for this purpose. The result would be district which follow county and city boundaries to close to the greatest degree possible.

In the event of several maps having the same number of partial counties/cities, then a vote must be held, so there would still be some room for naughtiness, but nothing close to what we have today. The original Gerrymander, for instance, would have failed this test.

The Keeper of the Flame
7h

I'm a fan on term limits, but not as I've often heard them expressed. I think there is value in having long-serving members of congress, since governing is a skill that takes time to acquire. Borrowing from the Roman model of term limits would alleviate this issue. And it has the added bonus of coming from the same political wellspring that inspired the Founders. Bravo.

However, there is another group that must be curtailed by term limits: bureaucrats. While I've heard much about term-limiting congressmen, the last five years have convinced me that lifelong bureaucrats are an order of mangitude more dangerous than lifelong congressmen.

