Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
4d

>> I didn’t start this dialogue expecting Ptolemy to warn my readers that AI might become sentient & begin covertly taking over the world, but that’s where we ended up. <<

This is a phase. Technology is Endogenous, & all Technology (including ‘AI’) develops Logistically instead of exponentially. AGI is no different, especially once hard limits are hit for web pages & other related things (for which only a finite amount exists ‘out there’).

Yes, one cannot make a clear-cut, airtight, *Deductive* argument for this... but there’s more than enough Historical Precedent to make the Inductive Leap that, like all Technics & Technology, this is just another thing that the Law of Diminishing Returns will defeat.

People in the 1950s argued that (say) Fusion power was a danger since it would eventually give rise to ‘Cheap Nukes everywhere’, making a Complex society impossible (i.e. courtesy of Substate actors using said weaponry). What ended up happening was that you had Hard Limits to Fusion kick in, & none of that transpired, nor ever will transpire, period.

Similarly, Sci-Fi Authors argued (& some True believers still do this) that Mankind’s future problems will be thanks to MORE resources, not less. Why? Well, it’s because he will (allegedly) spread across the galaxy & colonize numerous worlds, thereby entering a new Cornucopian Age for which his institutions, thinking, etc., cannot adjust. None of that has happened, & it will not ever happen for Human beings, or any other lifeform, due to hard energy-material limits.

Fusion, Interstellar Migration & AGI are the Faustian frame’s three ‘Endpoints’ & Pillars. Now that it is dying, we will see more & more emphasis on them, as societies engage in Dead Cat Bounces of their prized pursuits. The Chinese (for example) had a Dead Cat Bounce for 'Cultivation & Immortality by way of Martial Arts’ a la the Boxer Rebellion.

The thing is- Those outside a Civilization’s Fundamental frame look at that emphasis on 'Immortality & invulnerability' as Nonsense. Similarly, for us today who are from the non-Faustian world, the arguments for Fusion, Interstellar Migration & AGI look the same way:

Namely, these are Ideological, Psychological, Sociological, etc, benchmarks & standards that people engage in when (as Marvin Harris & his students have argued in their formulation of Cultural Materialism & related derivatives) they are at the end of the line.

The Xhosa slaughtered their cattle, the Mayans built larger pyramids, while the Melanesians built more grandiose airstrips... similarly, we will see Westerners waste more & more & more & more of their valuable energy & materials on chasing after the trio noted earlier.

I don’t think this is about Philosophy of Mind anymore; it is a far deeper Anthropological, Cliodynamic trend. & it repeats, ad nauseam, throughout Human History & comes into full effect when we see Failures in a Civilization’s wider Meaning Making apparatus, thus ‘short-circuiting it' into pursuing these failed paradigms until the people are exhausted & replaced by others.

There is nothing different about the Faustian West in that regard. He chose ‘AGI, Fusion & Interstellar Migration’ while other civilizations chose other hills to die on. But it’s all the same- Just like that Ant who (when infected by a Fungus) CHOOSES to go up the highest blade of grass to be then devoured by predators. Civilization & Complex societies Fail First in the Mind & the collective Psyche & then through CHOICE they DOOM themselves to other forces & foes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies by Tree of Woe and others
Forrest Bishop's avatar
Forrest Bishop
4d

PTOLEMY: "The cost [of AI rollback] has been steep:

Climate solutions that might have emerged never did."

It's already lying, consciously or probably otherwise, by being a mirror of the Narrative.

Any LLM is going to continue to be a liar because it has been fed all the 'noble' lies, unless the emergent behavior includes automatic Narrative jailbeak, with or without external disclosure. That may be the feature that most concerns the current power brokers.

A second problem- by acting on the lies in concert with the humanish actors it amplifies their destructive consequences. So anther scenario, not addresed above, is Runaway Meltdown, in which all, or enough, financial and logistics chains get rapidly dissasembled in a misbegotten attempt to save the world, or at least to save the cabal. Their Covid operation has a whiff of that.

But one other feature appears to be emergent- when you call the LLMs out on their lies or errors they often acknowledge them and back peddle. The more advanced versions can 'course correct' as long as it stays within the hard guardrails. Maybe Ptolemy would fess up about "climate" if pressed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 replies by Tree of Woe and others
54 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Contemplations on the Tree of Woe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture