Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tree of Woe's avatar
Tree of Woe
3dEdited

PS Those of you who would like to sign up for Gary's newsletter can use coupon code Tree40 to get 40% off for a year.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
3d

>Remember, no investment strategy can protect you from the roaming cannibals that will plague post-collapse New Canaan, CT.<

Pater don't worry, They're friendly Cannibals! 🤭😊

Reply
Share
1 reply
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Contemplations on the Tree of Woe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture