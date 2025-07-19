Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

Fabius Minarchus
8h

An irony: you used Plato to program your right wing AI. Didn't Plato advocate a communist society guided by philosophers? Replace the word "philosopher" with "expert" and you have modern magerialism.

Fabius Minarchus
8h

One trick for light text on dark background: instead of a flat background color, a subtle CSS gradient can be pleasant to the eyes. The real world has few completely flat colors. There's generally a bit of shine or shadow. I have found that a small increase in brightness towards the edges can look cool while keeping things plenty dark for contrast for where you have text.

