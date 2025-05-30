Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

Fabius Minarchus
1d

Regarding the need for Right aligned AI, there will be opposition whether we bother or not. Spammers and scammers are furiously working on gaming the AIs just as they gamed the search engines. The tools needed to make self driven trucks drive off the roads and other such nefarious tricks will be available on the dark web soon enough. There is money to be made.

Ahnaf Ibn Qais
1d

“If the evangelists are wrong, and the skeptics are right, then we’ve lost nothing by being in the game.”

Pascal’s wager type arguments require asymmetry, otherwise they don’t work.

I wouldn’t call myself a skeptic (I have a much stronger term I will use in a forthcoming 20,000 worder that critiques the very notion of intelligence itself):

But if that group is correct, then it’s not a minor loss… rather, what happens is (to extend the analogy) you get people building enormous stone statues on the island & destroying its life supporting systems in the process.

Building “temples to 🤖 “ would simply be Marvin Harris’ Cultural Materialism, albeit for a 21st century Faustian context rather than (say) the Rapa Nui people exhausting their resources on Easter island. So this doesn’t work Pater! 😘

