Friends of woeful contemplation, I’m pleased to announce that I’ve just launched another crowdfunding campaign. It’s called the ACKS II Treasure Tome and it’s funding now at Kickstarter.

Now, you might be saying: “Contemplator, in just a week we’re having the most important election of our lifetime! In the weeks and months after that, we’ll be heading into the American Eschaton! Good God, man, how could you launch an incredible RPG sourcebook with over 1,000 magic items at a time like this?”

My friends, there is no better time. I must capture value now, while the dollar still has worth, while the advanced infrastructure for digital fulfillment remains intact, while the global trade routes still allow me to source art from around the world! It is entirely possible that in four days, or four weeks, or four months, that ravening hordes of outraged blue voters will descend upon my household triggered into a bloody-minded fury by the MAGA sign on our lawn. Imagine the loss to the RPG industry if, as I am felled by the tidal wave of proto-cannibalistic progressives, I left this sourcebook unreleased? Knowing that my imperishable fame as a game designer did not reach the pinnacle it would have if only I had dared to launch now?

You see, then, that I have no choice.

So now I ask you — if you currently play Dungeons & Dragons and want to add a thousand new magic items to your game; if you previously played Dungeons & Dragons as a teenager or college student and need to wax nostalgic for a better time; if your sons or daughters play Dungeons & Dragons and you want to lead them to the high road of classical gaming values and not the tasteless gunk of contemporary culture; if you want to help me Make Gaming Great Again — back this book!

If you have time and interest, I also invite you to join me at 9PM Eastern Time for a livestream with my co-author as we discuss games, pop culture, crowdfunding, the life of a right-wing creative in today’s economy, and more.

You can join the livestream by clicking here: https://www.youtube.com/live/FpgOLHfYfhg