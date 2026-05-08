Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gavin Longmuir's avatar
Gavin Longmuir
4dEdited

Thanks, Woe, for this interview. Interesting and thought-provoking -- and yet another book to add to the To-Be-Read stack!

Off-topic, but I cannot resist:

"Third, slavery was virtually eradicated from the world thanks to the efforts of the “evil” British Empire and, especially, by Christians."

Not to take anything away from the British or Christians, but I think this misses the mechanism. Would any of us rather work in the field from dawn to dusk scratching out a barely-adequate diet -- or would we rather go and enslave the tribe from the next valley and make them do the hard work? Because human nature is what it is, slavery was thus an element of human existence from the earliest days of agriculture until ... the steam engine. Or, more generally, the harnessing of the energy in fossil fuels through mechanization. To put it bluntly, slaves simply could not compete economically with energy-driven mechanization. Britain and other Euro nations led the way in eliminating slavery largely because their leadership in mechanization and the use of fossil fuels enabled them to salve their consciences over the moral downsides of slavery.

And let's also recognize the facts -- ending the institution of slavery did not end one human's exploitation of other less fortunate humans. Think of the Usual Suspect protesting the cause-du-jour while wearing clothes & shoes made by Third World humans laboring long hours for minimal pay. Maybe our consciences should not be completely salved?

Reply
Share
2 replies
TBri's avatar
TBri
4d

Another author to try!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Contemplations on the Tree of Woe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture