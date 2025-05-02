Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

This is the SEP Essay on Ibn Bâjja [i.e. Avempace] that goes over Entelechy.

https://plato.stanford.edu/entries/ibn-bajja/#SoulKnow

Relevant:

>> 6. Soul and Knowledge

We have read above that physics aims not only at sensible objects (above,), but also spiritual ones—which allows us to introduce Avempace’s book on the Soul. The book was edited (IB-S1a) and translated by Muhammad Saghir Hasan al-Ma‛sumi (IB-S1e) who unfortunately could use only the Oxford manuscript; the Berlin manuscript is longer although its composition is less coherent. In 2007 J. Lomba Fuentes used both manuscripts for his Spanish translation (IB-S-lomba) as D. Wirmer has done for his German version (IB-S-Wirmer).

When Avempace starts the book, he proceeds in a similar way to the one on animals, namely with a comprehensive framing of the subject. Bodies are either natural or artificial; all they have in common the presence of matter and form; and form is their perfection. Natural bodies have their mover inside the whole body, because the natural body is composed of mover and moved.

Most of the artificial bodies are moved by an external mover, although automats or machines have their motor inside, and Avempace adds “I have explained it in the science of Politics” (which is lost) (IB-S1a: 25. 4; IB-S1e: 15). The mover is identical with the form. He distinguishes two kinds of perfecting forms, namely forms moving by means of an instrument or not (IB-S1a: 28; IB-S1e: 17). The first kind is nature, the second, the soul.

To define the soul as operating through an instrument, i.e., the body “in an ambiguous sense”, as Avempace does (IB-S1a: 29. 2), implies it is autonomous. Avempace defines the soul also as first entelechy (istikmal), as opposed to the last entelechy of the geometer, i.e., its being geometer in act. Soul appears as an incorporeal substance, of highest rank. The science of soul is considered by Avempace as superior to physics and mathematics, only inferior to metaphysics. Avempace is not disturbed by Aristotle’s hylemorphic view of the soul which he may have known. He affirms that all philosophers agreed that the soul is a substance and portrays Plato as the adequate source:

Since it was clear to Plato that the soul is assigned to substance, and that substance is predicated on the form and matter which is body, and that the soul cannot be said to be a body, he fervently defined the soul in its particular aspect. Since he had established that the forms of spheres are souls, he looked for the commonality of all [souls], and found that sense perception is particular to animals, [but] that movement is particular to all, and therefore he defined the soul as “something which moves itself”. (IB-S1a: 40. 5–41; IB-S1e: 26)

Aristotle’s treatise is relevant for Avempace in its description of the various powers of the soul, i.e., nutritive, sense-perceptive, imaginative, rational faculties, although Avempace may have not had any Arabic translation of Aristotle’s De anima.[25] Avempace often digresses into general reflections; for instance, at the beginning of his chapter on the nutritive faculty he talks about possibility and impossibility. But, in other places, there are some references to Aristotle, for instance, when it comes to the imaginative faculty. Avempace writes that “The imaginative faculty is the faculty by which the ‘reasons’ (ma‛ani) of the sensibles are apprehended” (IB-S1a: 133. 3; IB-S1e: 106).

Ma‛nà can translate various Greek words, and the Stoic lektón “meaning” is the most relevant. The Arab grammarians used the term ma‛nà, plural ma‛ani to point to the content of the word, to its semantic component, in contrast to lafẓ, its phonic part; the pair ma‛nà / lafẓ is already found in Sibawayhi (d. ca. 796). Ma‛nà was frequently used by Islamic theologians too, to express the concrete cause or “reason” of a thing. The Latin intentio of medieval philosophy is used to translate ma‛nà, and the concept of intentio appears close to that intended by Avempace since ma‛nà has two characteristics: it is some form or figure dissociated from matter but having reference to the thing the figure of form of which it is (Blaustein 1986: 207).

Imagination apprehends the internal contents of the sensations and animals operate with them. “It is the most noble faculty in irrational animals, and through it animals move, have many arts, and look after their progeny”. Avempace gives as examples ants and bees, which are exactly the kind of animals to which Aristotle denies the faculty! (IB-S1a: 140; IB-S1e: 111).

Avempace begins his chapter on the rational faculty by asking whether this faculty is always actual or sometimes potential and actual. He answers that it is sometimes potential and sometimes actual (IB-S1a: 145–146; IB-S1e: 117–118). It is just a note without continuation.

The main activity of the reasoning faculty is to enquire and to learn. Avempace introduces here the discursive faculty (al-quwwa al-mufakkira) which binds subject and predicate. The text is confusing and the Oxford manuscript ends inconclusively. The Berlin-Krakow manuscript has a few more pages (176rº–179rº) that Joaquín Lomba included in his Spanish translation, as well as Wirmer in his German (IB-S-Wirmer, 720–727). At the end of the fragment, the unknown editor writes that Avempace’s discourse on the soul is followed by a treatise on the intellect, i.e., the Epistle of Conjunction of it with man.

The intellect, Avempace affirms, apprehends the essence of something, not something material and individual. The essence of any object is its “reason” (ma‛nà) which corresponds to its form linked to matter in this case. If we go back to a former passage of the same book, we read how the distinction is:

The difference between the reason and form is that form and matter become one thing without existing separately, whereas the reason of the thing perceived is a form separated from matter. So the reason is the form separated from matter. (IB-S1a: 94. 11–13)

Then the intellect apprehends it in such a way that they both—essence and intellect—are “one in the subject and two in expression”. The speculative intellect searches for the essences of material beings, but it is not satisfied with their apprehension. It realizes that they are material intelligibles which need further foundation and Avempace contends that the intellect knows that there are superior intelligibles which found them and strives for them (Mss. Berlin 176 vº). The fragment contains these and other notes which are difficult to bring together although they are in harmony with other writings of Avempace. We may refer to his exposition of the “spiritual forms” in the Rule of the Solitary as more relevant.

Finally, we should mention his text in defense of Alfarabi, accused of denying survival after death.[26] There, Avempace argues that since man has knowledge of intelligibles beyond sense-perception and since it occurs by means of introspection, it is a divine gift to man who has no need for the matter to survive after death. <<

Hmmmm, next token prediction only has the tokens of your question (and context before) in its search of its data space when answering multiple choice questions.

This suggests that the next generation of AI should generate its reasoning -- without printing it out -- before giving an answer. This might not that difficult a programming problem. Indeed, you came close to simulating the results in this experiment. Maybe try telling Ptol to think out loud inside of braces before coming up with an answer.

Might be worth a paper.

