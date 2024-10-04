Hurricane Helene has devastated the Appalachian region. My wife and I live nearby, in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina. Though only a few hours away, we were thankfully untouched by the storm.

My wife’s family lives in northwestern South Carolina. They had to evacuate their homes temporarily, but their homes are undamaged; given the utter devastation that struck just west of them, they are among the fortunate.

The aftermath for the less fortunate is visible from space.

But the view from space minimizes the damage. Far more has been lost than mere power lines. Entire towns have been washed away as if they never existed.

Now, I do not generally cover “breaking news” here on the Tree of Woe. Even the devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene would not, in ordinary times, have brought me to blog about it.

But, as I have said before, we no longer live in ordinary times - we live in extraordinary times, made all the more extraordinary by the extraordinary evil of our ruling elite.

I imagine most of you have seen reports, be they on X, on Telegram, on 4Chan, or on YouTube, that state and federal officials have been actively turning away the assistance of civilian volunteers; that they have threatened to arrest those who helped; that they have commandeered supplies intended to aid the needy. If you haven’t, here’s a few. There’s many more.

Since I am a skeptic and critic of our government, these reports sounded entirely credible to me. But anonymous voices on social media are not reliable and evidence of governmental evil had been limited by virtue of the disaster itself. Had been - but is no longer. For a few minutes ago, Elon Musk posted this note on X:

Elon Musk is many things, but he is not an unreliable anonymous voice on social media. It seems quite unlikely that Elon would lie about what he’s being told; it seems equally unlikely that a SpaceX engineer reporting directly to Elon would lie to him. We must, then, grant the truth of the assertion: The U.S. government is actively blocking shipments and seizing goods and services rather than allow them to be provided to those in need of relief.

Where have we heard such claims before? In the media, of course — whenever they want to assert that one regime or another is the epitome of evil. The Gaza conflict is a good example:

The sort of accusations the media levels against its designated enemies — the accusations that are touted as evidence of genocidal or terroristic regimes — these accusations are true of our own government.

Do not try to defend the government by citing its incompetence. Yes, the US government is often incompetent; but this is not incompetence. It takes competence to get boots on the ground. It takes competence to interdict transport in a lawless disaster zone. No, this is not incompetence; this is malice. It is further evidence that we are ruled by people who hate us.

With actions like these, the regime has lost any lingering claim it might have had to our loyalty. And why should we expect any different? They have already made it clear they have no loyalty to us. Senator Lindsey Graham, on Fox News, said yesterday:

I've been going all over South Carolina, like most people I haven't slept much. But look what's going on in Israel. We have to help our friends to keep the war over there from coming here.

Even if our elites wanted to help - which they do not - there is little that they could do now; they have already seen to that. The very resources needed have already been squandered, wasted on aiding illegal immigrants to our country…

Or sent abroad to help other countries…

I have written extensively about the American Eschaton - the end of America as we know it. The American Eschaton has already arrived in Appalachia. Appalachia will never be rebuilt because the America that first built it no longer exists.

The American Eschaton is coming soon to the rest of the country. The form it will take is not yet known. It may arrive as riots, oil shocks, terrorism, political repression, systemic collapse, total war - even all of the above.

The government will not save you from what is coming. The government will not be coming to save you at all. But the government will be coming to stop you from being saved.

The only ones who survived the Maui fires were the ones who disobeyed the government’s orders to shelter in place. The only ones who are helping the Helene victims are the ones who are disobeying the orders not to.

Will you be willing to disobey when the American Eschaton comes to your hometown?

suggested that the article should provide some recommendations about where those interested in helping the victims of Helene can donate. My initial search for such a group wasn't very fruitful - they seem largely converged or ineffectual - but he recommended these two:

If anyone has other recommendations about charities that are effective in the afflicted areas, please drop a note in the comments.