Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais's avatar
Ahnaf Ibn Qais
7d

A great deal of the current commentary about artificial intelligence “destroying jobs” & somehow threatening to break the circular flow of the economy rests on a remarkably Optimistic reading of what is actually taking place in the real, physical world, because the layoffs that people are pointing to in the technology sector & across white-collar industries aren’t primarily the result of some sudden technological singularity in which machines have abruptly rendered human labor obsolete, but rather the very predictable unwinding of a decade-long financial & organizational distortion that was created during an era of near-zero interest rates, cheap energy, & thus... effectively free capital, when companies (especially in the tech sector galore) were incentivized to expand their payrolls far beyond what underlying productivity or long-term economic fundamentals would justify. When money costs nothing & investors reward growth above all else, firms accumulate entire internal ecosystems of analysts, consultants, product managers, brand strategists, communications teams, culture officers, & other nonsensical layers of managerial & administrative complexity that can exist comfortably only in a world where capital is abundant, energy is relatively cheap, & demographic growth ensures a continuously expanding consumer base; but once those background conditions begin to shift, those layers of complexity become economically fragile & are quickly pared back, which is precisely the process we are witnessing now! 😉

At the same time, the deeper macroeconomic reality unfolding across the developed world points in almost the exact opposite direction from the fashionable AI-technophilia narrative, because the fundamental structural problem facing advanced industrial societies isn’t an excess of workers whose labor can no longer find productive use, but rather a steadily intensifying shortage of them driven by demographic collapse (Japan is a textbook case of this), as birth rates across Europe, North America, & East Asia have fallen far below replacement levels & working-age populations are beginning to contract even as the number of retirees continues to rise, producing the peculiar situation in which fewer & fewer workers must support larger & larger dependent populations. In that context, automation & advanced computational tools function less as destroyers of labour than as compensatory mechanisms designed to maintain economic output in the face of a shrinking labour pool, effectively substituting for workers who were never born rather than displacing masses of existing workers who suddenly have nothing to do... & these tools are just a Zombie & a Dead Man Civilization's way of delaying the inevitable... akin to how a dying man may yet live a few months longer with some chemo! 😘

More fundamentally still (& this is the level of analysis that much of the popular discussion simply ignores)... the economy doesn't ultimately run on abstractions like “labor” & “capital” in the way simplified textbook models suggest, but rather on the far more basic foundations of energy flows, material throughput, ecological capacity, & demographic structure, because every complex economic system is in the end a physical system embedded within the biosphere, dependent on the availability of usable energy, extractable resources, stable ecosystems, & a population structure capable of sustaining the institutional & productive complexity that modern industrial economies require... & when those underlying biophysical conditions begin to tighten (whether through declining energy quality, resource constraints, ecological degradation, or demographic contraction)... the system does what complex systems always do under pressure: Namely, it sheds layers of complexity, meaning that entire categories of bureaucratic, managerial, & low-productivity service work disappear not because a machine has replaced them but because the broader economic structure that once sustained them can no longer be maintained at the same scale:

Seen from that perspective, the attempt to interpret the current wave of layoffs as evidence that artificial intelligence is somehow undermining the fundamental mechanisms of the economy is less a profound insight than a category error, because it mistakes the most visible technological tool of the moment for the far deeper forces that actually govern the expansion & contraction of complex economic systems; for what we are witnessing isn’t the arrival of a machine economy that no longer needs human beings, but the gradual adjustment of an overextended economic structure to a world of tighter energy margins, more expensive capital, aging populations, & ecological limits that were always going to reassert themselves sooner or later regardless of whether large language models or generative algorithms had ever been invented! 😊 🤭

Tl;dr- Pater OPTIMIST Confirmed! 😊 🤭

Reply
Share
4 replies
William Hunter Duncan's avatar
William Hunter Duncan
7dEdited

I derive much of my sense of purpose from self-employment - building things and remodeling; but also growing more food than I can eat, hunting and fishing, binding books, playing guitar, fermenting alcohol, reading and writing extensively.

Theoretically I would still thrive on UBI, as I could supplement my income in many ways. But for the vast majority of people who spend most of their life with their face in front of a screen, UBI would be devastating to a sense of purpose and agency, destabilizing society.

Reply
Share
10 replies
61 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Contemplations on the Tree of Woe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture