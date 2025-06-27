Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Fabius Minarchus's avatar
Fabius Minarchus
3d

Trump's bombing of Iran's centrifuges has precedent. Israel did it back in the 1990s when Iran's centrifuges were on the surface. War did not break out.

So far, Trump seems to be signalling: " We won't invade you, but you cannot have nuclear bombs. Also, we'd like to end the trade restrictions and make Iran Great Again."

This is a position that allows the Iranian government to save face, and they did so with a perfunctory missile strike on our base in Qatar -- after giving a humanitarian warning. This reminds me of the semi symbolic wars fought between primitive tribes.

And frankly, the bunker buster strikes are consistent Trump policy: respect sovereignty but bomb the shit out of you if you cross the line. Note how he took out ISIS.

----

Frankly, I'm more worried about Trump's over emphasis on illegals who committed other crimes, as well as the Sad Stories I hear from my internationalist libertarian friends. I wish that Trump would ramp up the reward for self-deportation to at least half the price of a mandatory deportation. Be nice, but move millions of incompatible people out of here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Jim Toscas's avatar
Jim Toscas
3d

Be careful— there's obviously a leaker somewhere in your vast organization that's passing copies of your articles to SCOTUS.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Contemplations on the Tree of Woe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture