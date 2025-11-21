Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

Ahnaf Ibn Qais
Nov 21

117 billion people (living & dead) have existed from 500,000 years ago to the present.

Of that number, around 500 million have perished from wars, genocides & ethnic cleansings.

Over the next century, that 117 billion will climb to just over 125 billion people (living & dead).

Meanwhile, the 500 million will spike to 4-5 billion by the early 22nd century.

Per the Correlates of War Project, roughly 2600+ Militarized Interstate Disputes have taken place from 1821 to 2016, of which 107 have escalated to wars. This means we will see over 2,000 wars from now until the early 22nd century to meet those numbers.

Just from those numbers alone... 'AI' is impossible because *even if* you took out all talk about energy-material flows & spoke of just 'human willpower' or 'creative spark' or whatever...

The Brute, Negative Feedbacks from War without End *alone* gets you Terminal Descent.

tl;dr- Pater Is just a Hopeful, Adorable Hyper-OPTIMIST confirmed, & he should come on the show to speak about this piece with myself, Sir Kenaz & Sir Cleveland! 😊🤭

pyrrhus
Nov 21

A fact just brought to my attention recently, which is existential for America, is that 1/8 of college applicants can't do 2d grade level math (in my family it would be 1st grade math)....And that's the upper tier, supposedly, of American youth...Until the US decides to outlaw teachers' unions and focus on drilling the 3Rs into young minds, we don't have a chance against China or Russia...

