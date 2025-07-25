Contemplations on the Tree of Woe

Ahnaf Ibn Qais
3d

A Civilization that once carved gods from stone & raised cathedrals from mud & blood now trains silicon to hallucinate coherence, believing that sacredness can be backpropagated & salvation compiled. The same class that sterilized the soil, ruptured the lineage, & exiled the divine now appeals to neural necromancy, thinking that if they Stack enough GPUs, the ghost of vitality will be tricked into returning... tethered to a dataset, leashed by code.

Marvin Harris taught that belief follows the stomach, that culture is scaffolding for caloric necessity, & that when the food runs out, the gods change their names. Yet here, amid crumbling grids & liquefying identity, the West baptizes machine cognition as messiah, mistaking the churn of entropy for the ascent of destiny. They chant “open-weight,” not knowing they are offering their last secrets to the furnace.

This isn’t rebirth. It is a techno-theocratic suicide ritual, administered by a deracinated elite whose only remaining instinct is self-preservation through abstraction, hoping that language models will replace lost fathers, replace absent children, replace the myth they no longer believe but desperately need.

AI won’t save America. It will imitate her, preserve her voice in a glass jar, mimic her rituals in sterile loops, & extend the performance of her decay long after the soul has fled. It is the embalming fluid of a dead god... a final triumph of simulation over sacrifice, of latency over liturgy.

The New Dark Age will not be coded; it will be tilled by hand, lit by tallow, & ruled by hunger.

In the deindustrial future, there are no GPUs, no cloud, no prompts... only ash, rust, & the echo of forgotten illusions.

& when the servers fall silent, the myths will return... not as code, but as fire, blood, & birth.

Fabius Minarchus
3d

As for the energy usage, I expect major increases in efficiency as hardware is developed that is optimized for doing AI vs. repurposing video game hardware. Things will get truly interesting once someone truly recognizes that The Bus is the Bottleneck.

